Guillermo Del Toro Gives Thumbs Up To Indie Chiller The Black Gloves
The Black Gloves is the latest offering from director/writer team Lawrie Brewster and Sarah Daly of Scotland's indie horror house Hex Media. Inspired by classic chillers such as Hitchcock's Rebecca and Jack Clayton's The Innocents, The Black Gloves tells the story of a psychologist obsessed with the disappearance of his young patient, and the menacing owl-headed figure that plagued her nightmares. His investigations lead him to a reclusive ballerina who, just like his patient, is convinced that she is about to die at the hands of this disturbing entity.
According to Director/Producer Lawrie Brewster, "We're honoured and thrilled by Guillermo Del Toro's kind words about our film. I've loved his work ever since The Devil's Backbone, so it's extremely exciting to have one of your idols take notice of what you're doing. The world of independent films is really tough, from getting a project off the ground to getting it seen, so an endorsement like this from a legendary figure in the genre is a huge boost. And obviously, to be compared to Mario Bava is pretty flattering too!"
The Black Gloves stars Spanish horror icon Macarena Gomez (Dagon, Shrew's Nest) and genre legend Nicholas Vince (Hellraiser, Nightbreed) as well as Hex Media stalwart Jamie Scott-Gordon (The Unkindness of Ravens, Lord of Tears) and actress/dancer/
The film was shot over three weeks in a remote mansion in the Scottish Highlands last October, now Lawrie has turned to Kickstarter seeking funds to complete the film's post-production. The campaign has, so far, been a huge success, with more than 600 backers from around the world pledging over £50,000 to help bring The Black Gloves to life.
A Co-Production between Hex Media, Dark Dunes Productions, 3rd Monkey Productions and Needle's Eye Productions, in association with Lights Out Productions, the project has also attracted producers from around the world, including Executive Producers Sultan Saeed Al Darmaki, Scott Anderson, Eileen Reeder, Richard Pate and Charles W. Stiefel, and Co-Producers Zeke Hanson, Morten Wisting, Kyle Curry and Rhiannon Crothers.
With an expected release date of Autumn 2017, the funds raised will go towards the film's soundtrack, visual effects, mix, and marketing, ensuring that this ambitious indie has the best chance of being seen by the widest audience possible.
There's still time to get involved at The Black Gloves Kickstarter page here: https://www.kickstarter.com/
