Sheena Lee Readies Her Third Yet To Be Titled Release

Singer- Songwriter Returns With A Brand New Approach, Sound, and Team

Sheena Lee in JahRockn Studios working on new project.

-- Singer/songwriter Sheena Lee has begun working on her third solo project. The yet titled release marks her return to recording after a two-year hiatus that included getting married in late 2016.has established herself as one of the notable female vocalists within urban Christian music. Her previous offerings –and– demonstrated her vocal range, power, and lyrical ability. On this third set, Sheena felt it was time for a change: "I'm in a new season in my life right now – I'm married and that has moved me into a whole other mindset and direction", she states.With that new mindset and direction came working with a new team - The Inaxxs Group – as well as collaborating again with the production and creativity of JahRockn Productions. Sheena has also taken the lead on the writing for the new project: "I think it was really important for me to share my heart. It has been challenging, but also a rewarding experience. Writing on this project is helping me to define myself as a singer and songwriter. I am looking forward to people hearing my music."Look for the release of the as-yet-to-be titled project mid to late summer 2017.For all management and publicity inquiries, contact Andre Mullen at The Inaxxs Group via email at andre@inaxxsgrp.com . For more information on Sheena Lee, log onto www.sheenaleemusic.com . You can follow her on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook @sheenaleemusic.New York nativeis no stranger to music and its impact in the hearts and minds of people. With two critically acclaimed albums – 2013'sand 2015's– she continues to stay the course of her calling to make music that represents God's Love. Both albums, with appearances from fellow recording artistsof, andhave garnered praise from the industry and fans alike.