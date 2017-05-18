News By Tag
Sheena Lee Readies Her Third Yet To Be Titled Release
Singer- Songwriter Returns With A Brand New Approach, Sound, and Team
Sheena Lee has established herself as one of the notable female vocalists within urban Christian music. Her previous offerings – Destiny and Sheena – demonstrated her vocal range, power, and lyrical ability. On this third set, Sheena felt it was time for a change: "I'm in a new season in my life right now – I'm married and that has moved me into a whole other mindset and direction", she states.
With that new mindset and direction came working with a new team - The Inaxxs Group – as well as collaborating again with the production and creativity of JahRockn Productions. Sheena has also taken the lead on the writing for the new project: "I think it was really important for me to share my heart. It has been challenging, but also a rewarding experience. Writing on this project is helping me to define myself as a singer and songwriter. I am looking forward to people hearing my music."
Look for the release of the as-yet-to-be titled project mid to late summer 2017.
For all management and publicity inquiries, contact Andre Mullen at The Inaxxs Group via email at andre@inaxxsgrp.com. For more information on Sheena Lee, log onto www.sheenaleemusic.com. You can follow her on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook @sheenaleemusic.
About Sheena Lee
New York native Sheena Lee is no stranger to music and its impact in the hearts and minds of people. With two critically acclaimed albums – 2013's Destiny and 2015's Sheena – she continues to stay the course of her calling to make music that represents God's Love. Both albums, with appearances from fellow recording artists Andy Mineo, Benjah, Butta P of Rhema Soul, and Hezekiah Walker have garnered praise from the industry and fans alike.
