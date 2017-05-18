 
News By Tag
* Sheena Lee
* Music
* The Inaxxs Group
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
24232221201918


Sheena Lee Readies Her Third Yet To Be Titled Release

Singer- Songwriter Returns With A Brand New Approach, Sound, and Team
 
 
Sheena Lee in JahRockn Studios working on new project.
Sheena Lee in JahRockn Studios working on new project.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Sheena Lee
* Music
* The Inaxxs Group

Industry:
* Music

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

NEW YORK - May 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Singer/songwriter Sheena Lee has begun working on her third solo project. The yet titled release marks her return to recording after a two-year hiatus that included getting married in late 2016.

Sheena Lee has established herself as one of the notable female vocalists within urban Christian music. Her previous offerings – Destiny and Sheena – demonstrated her vocal range, power, and lyrical ability. On this third set, Sheena felt it was time for a change: "I'm in a new season in my life right now – I'm married and that has moved me into a whole other mindset and direction", she states.

With that new mindset and direction came working with a new team - The Inaxxs Group – as well as collaborating again with the production and creativity of JahRockn Productions. Sheena has also taken the lead on the writing for the new project: "I think it was really important for me to share my heart. It has been challenging, but also a rewarding experience. Writing on this project is helping me to define myself as a singer and songwriter. I am looking forward to people hearing my music."

Look for the release of the as-yet-to-be titled project mid to late summer 2017.

For all management and publicity inquiries, contact Andre Mullen at The Inaxxs Group via email at andre@inaxxsgrp.com. For more information on Sheena Lee, log onto www.sheenaleemusic.com. You can follow her on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook @sheenaleemusic.

About Sheena Lee

New York native Sheena Lee is no stranger to music and its impact in the hearts and minds of people.  With two critically acclaimed albums – 2013's Destiny and 2015's Sheena – she continues to stay the course of her calling to make music that represents God's Love.  Both albums, with appearances from fellow recording artists Andy Mineo, Benjah, Butta P of Rhema Soul, and Hezekiah Walker have garnered praise from the industry and fans alike.

Contact
Andre Mullen
***@inaxxsgrp.com
End
Source:Sheena Lee
Email:***@inaxxsgrp.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share