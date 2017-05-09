News By Tag
EPA and California State Grant Semios Approval of Aerosol Mating Disruption Pheromone
Semios is pleased to announce it has received Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and California Department of Pest Regulation (DPR) approval for CRS Plus, an aerosol pheromone mating disruption solution for Aonidiella aurantii.
The Semios CRS Plus solution is delivered via our internet-of-
Michael Gilbert, Founder and CEO of Semios said, "We're very pleased to be first to market with the only aerosol solution for CRS control. This product was developed in direct response to California citrus growers seeking an alternative to traditional CRS insecticide treatments, which showed decreasing efficacy in the face of increasing resistance development. Although the application of pheromones in pest management has been predominantly used in apple crops, we believe there will be an acceleration of their use in other specialty crops. The key to broader adoption of pheromones for pest control is technology that enables variable rate applications;
Sustainable Solution
Pheromones are a naturally occurring part of the communication systems used by insects. Semios uses pheromones to disrupt the mating cycle of insects in crops such as apples, almonds, pistachios, walnuts and now citrus, resulting in diminished pest populations and reduced crop damage. Pheromones do not kill or damage the target insects and, as pheromones are species‐specific and only target the specific pest, pollinators and other beneficial insect species are not affected. Effective population control can ultimately contribute to reduced pesticide applications.
