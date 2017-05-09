EPA and California State Grant Semios Approval of Aerosol Mating Disruption Pheromone

Semios is pleased to announce it has received Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and California Department of Pest Regulation (DPR) approval for CRS Plus, an aerosol pheromone mating disruption solution for Aonidiella aurantii.

-- California Red Scale attacks all aerial parts of citrus trees including twigs, leaves, branches, and, most importantly, the fruit. Heavy infestations can cause quality downgrades to fruit when received at packing houses, diminishing grower revenue. In high numbers, CRS can cause yellowing and drop of leaves, dieback of twigs and limbs, and even death of the tree.The Semios CRS Plus solution is delivered via our internet-of-things (IoT) platform as variable rate mating disruption. In other words, we use nature's own communication system (i.e. pheromones) to disrupt the behavior of these insects, prevent mating and reduce damage. Approximately 1 tablespoon per acre of these safe, non-toxic and organic pheromone ingredients needs to be delivered over an entire season, based on the insect growth cycles. To achieve this, the CRS Plus product is delivered on-demand, when and where needed, via remotely controlled dispensers on every acre.Michael Gilbert, Founder and CEO of Semios said, "We're very pleased to be first to market with the only aerosol solution for CRS control. This product was developed in direct response to California citrus growers seeking an alternative to traditional CRS insecticide treatments, which showed decreasing efficacy in the face of increasing resistance development. Although the application of pheromones in pest management has been predominantly used in apple crops, we believe there will be an acceleration of their use in other specialty crops. The key to broader adoption of pheromones for pest control is technology that enables variable rate applications;an area where Semios is the leader".Pheromones are a naturally occurring part of the communication systems used by insects. Semios uses pheromones to disrupt the mating cycle of insects in crops such as apples, almonds, pistachios, walnuts and now citrus, resulting in diminished pest populations and reduced crop damage. Pheromones do not kill or damage the target insects and, as pheromones are species‐specific and only target the specific pest, pollinators and other beneficial insect species are not affected. Effective population control can ultimately contribute to reduced pesticide applications.