Businesses Shorten Learning Curve In EzCheckprinting Check Writer
To ensure customers ease of use with ezCheckprinting, developers have eliminated any extended learning curve with new features. Visit www.halfpricesoft.com for more details.
"Added features in ezCheckprinting business software will shorten the learning curve for new customers." Dr. Ge, the founder of halfpricesoft.com said.
Customers need only to enter the date, payee's name and amount payable to the payee too. This check writer will automatically convert numbers to words. Clients can write and print a check with just a few clicks. Furthermore, there are never monthly fees, and no internet connection is required to operate and print checks.
To open ezCheckPrinting software to more first time PC check writer customers, Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge recently announced plans to continue offering free technical support to both new and existing customers of the firms' ezCheckPrinting software.
Designed with ease to use in mind, ezCheckPrinting software is straightforward and user-friendly. Potential customers can download the free trial version athttp://www.halfpricesoft.com/
with no cost and no obligation.
The unique features of this MICR & laser cheque writing and printing software include:
-Use duplication feature for recurring check printing
- Print checks on blank check stock or pre-printed checks in check-on-top, check-in-middle, or check-on-bottom formats
- Add a company logo and other customizable design features for a professional, corporate look to company checks
- Easy to use and learn, even for people who don't have an accounting or IT background
- No limit to the number of accounts that can be used
- Write an unlimited number of checks
- No internet connection needed
- Stand alone software
- Add a second signature line for peace of mind and security
- Prints MICR characters accepted by most banks (for use with laser printers) — no need to order expensive checks pre-printed with bank information
- Include signature image on checks to save time signing checks
- Customizable report features that are easy to use
- Save time by printing multiple checks with one click
- Export and import of check data for use with ezTimeSheet, Excel file, QuickBooks, Microsoft Money, and other accounting software.
- Never a cost for customer support in our products including email, live chat and team view options
Starting at just $39 per installation (Free through TrialPay offer), ezCheckPrinting is affordable for any size business and is compatible with all popular brands of laser printers (most of which can print bank-accepted MICR numbers) and specialized MICR printers.
To learn more about ezCheckPrinting check writing software and the win-win deals, user can visithttp://www.halfpricesoft.com/
http://www.youtube.com/
About Halfpricesoft.com
Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting and exceeding the software requirements of small businesses around the world. Offering payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check writing/printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH deposit software. It continues to grow in the philosophy that small business owners deserve affordable, user friendly, and totally risk-free software.
