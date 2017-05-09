Albert Fialkovich Recognized With Prestigious Awards During the IBBA Annual Conference

Albert Fialkovich of Transworld Business Advisors of Denver is the recipient of the Chairman's Circle Award and the Deal Maker Award given out by the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA) during its annual conference on May 6, 2017.

-- (DENVER, COLORADO) Albert Fialkovich of Transworld Business Advisors of Denver (http://www.tworlddenver.com)is the recipient of the Chairman's Circle Award and the Deal Maker Award given out by the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA) during its annual conference on May 6, 2017.The Chairman's Circle Award recognizes those who closed one or more business deals amounting to $3 million and above in total purchase price during the 2016 calendar year. The Deal Maker Award was awarded to applicants who sold at least 10 qualiﬁed businesses in the 2016 calendar year."Albert is a highly active and respected contributor to the business brokerage industry," said Lou Vescio, IBBA Board Chair. "As the only international association for business brokers, it's important for the IBBA to recognize individuals like Albert who are worldwide leaders in this industry and who display the high standards of skill and excellence that the IBBA promotes."The IBBA is the world's premier organization operating exclusively for professionals and firms engaged in business brokerage. The Member Excellence Awards Gala that the IBBA puts on during their annual conference gives winners the recognition they deserve for their achievements, while also giving their IBBA colleagues the opportunity to engage with them and learn from their experience.