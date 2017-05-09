 
News By Tag
* Al Fialkovich
* Ibba
* Transworld Denver
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Denver
  Colorado
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1514131211109

Albert Fialkovich Recognized With Prestigious Awards During the IBBA Annual Conference

Albert Fialkovich of Transworld Business Advisors of Denver is the recipient of the Chairman's Circle Award and the Deal Maker Award given out by the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA) during its annual conference on May 6, 2017.
 
DENVER - May 15, 2017 - PRLog -- (DENVER, COLORADO) Albert Fialkovich of Transworld Business Advisors of Denver (http://www.tworlddenver.com) is the recipient of the Chairman's Circle Award and the Deal Maker Award given out by the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA) during its annual conference on May 6, 2017.

The Chairman's Circle Award recognizes those who closed one or more business deals amounting to $3 million and above in total purchase price during the 2016 calendar year. The Deal Maker Award was awarded to applicants who sold at least 10 qualiﬁed businesses in the 2016 calendar year.

"Albert is a highly active and respected contributor to the business brokerage industry," said Lou Vescio, IBBA Board Chair. "As the only international association for business brokers, it's important for the IBBA to recognize individuals like Albert who are worldwide leaders in this industry and who display the high standards of skill and excellence that the IBBA promotes."

The IBBA is the world's premier organization operating exclusively for professionals and firms engaged in business brokerage. The Member Excellence Awards Gala that the IBBA puts on during their annual conference gives winners the recognition they deserve for their achievements, while also giving their IBBA colleagues the opportunity to engage with them and learn from their experience.

Contact
Rachael Holstein, Marketing Coordinator
***@tworlddenver.com
End
Source:
Email:***@tworlddenver.com Email Verified
Tags:Al Fialkovich, Ibba, Transworld Denver
Industry:Business
Location:Denver - Colorado - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Transworld Business Advisors of Denver PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share