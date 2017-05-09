News By Tag
Yoga Media Group Goes Upside-down On Instagram For Mental Health Awareness Month
In a New Challenge, Participants are Invited to Post Photos and Videos that Speak Out Against Anxiety, Depression and Eating Disorders
"One in every five individuals is clinically diagnosed with depression, anxiety or an eating disorder in their lifetime, and it's largely due to the media's unrealistic expectations of what beauty should look like," said Melody Beuzelin, Yoga Lifestyles editor and creator of the challenge. "The idea of this challenge is to 'turn this statistic upside down' by physically getting on our heads to get a new perspective of ourselves, and tell the world 'I'm enough.' It's a great way to get the global community involved through social media and use its powers for good to raise awareness about an issue that affects either us or someone close to us, much like the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge."
Yoga Lifestyles will post daily graphics and instructional videos throughout the challenge to both motivate participants and give them a platform where they can connect with one another. To find out more details about the challenge, visit http://yogalifestyles.com/
