Gaining Momentum: MetaJure Adds Customer Success Director
Attorney Elise Fandrich brings firsthand experience to help law firms improve efficiency and responsiveness to their clients using MetaJure's proven and simple-to-use technology
"As an attorney, Elise knows firsthand the importance of serving clients efficiently,"
Prior to joining MetaJure, Elise Fandrich practiced as a family law attorney, representing clients in complex and high-conflict litigation, as well as alternative dispute resolution. A graduate of Seattle University Law School, she holds a BA cum laude from Walla Walla University.
About MetaJure
Founded by leading attorneys who were frustrated with the state of document and email management in their organizations, MetaJure (http://www.metajure.com/
