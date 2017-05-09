News By Tag
Prayerdirect.com, Offers Thoughtful Gifts That Gives Back To Charity Launching At Women's Expo
Born from a passion for providing consumers with a way to add an element of faith to their gifts and cards for loved ones, PrayerDirect.com is a customized approach that adds a touch of class along with a flair of love and devotion. Their products are perfect for any kind of event or celebration.
"There are so many customized gift products out there today; but none of them provide consumers with an element of faith in the gifting process," said Lisa Krone, Founder and Owner of PrayerDirect.com. "We believe that heavenly love and devotion should be reflected in any kind of present, and we're providing an easy-to-use interface that makes selecting the Biblical verse and accompanying message as seamless as possible."
Once on PrayerDirect.com, consumers will currently have the option of selecting a Prayer Pass or a Prayer Card. For the Prayer Pass, consumers can create a custom message along with a pre-selected Biblical verse. The Prayer Pass was designed to let others know you are thinking about them in good times and bad. Prayer Passes will be distributed to those in need. For example, during a tragedy like Hurricane Katrina, those who were displaced or completely lost their homes would receive a Prayer Pass from a PrayerDirect.com and a percent of the proceeds from Prayer Pass purchases would go to organizations like the Red Cross or World Vision. The Prayer Card, offers consumers a unique way to send a prayer to their loved ones for any occasion. The sender gets to select a custom message, a verse of their choosing, color options, and an elegant design that matches their vision. Both products bring the spirituality of people together.
There are three easy steps to order a Prayer Card. The sender just chooses the occasion, selects the verse and the color and then writes their personal greeting. To help guide consumers through the selection process, Prayer Cards can be chosen for Get Well Soon, Birthday, Thank You, Anniversary, Children, Retirement, Christening, Funerals, and Weddings.
"God blesses us every single day and gives us only the challenges we can handle," said Kevin Krone, the co-partner of PrayerDirect.com. "This, however, does not mean we do not need support along the way. It actually means we need to build connections with family and friends so we can make it through any challenge. Help someone in your life through their challenge by sending them thoughtful prayers."
PrayerDirect.com has pledged to donate a portion of their proceeds made through the website. PrayerDirect.com is encouraging individuals to send Prayer Passes and Prayer Cards to anyone who needs it. They can even be sent on behalf of a community. PrayerDirect.com is looking forward to working closely with churches and schools to help them with their fundraising efforts. If you are an organization that would like to sell a spiritual gift, please contact PrayerDirect.com via their website. One of their Service representatives will get back to you soon to help set up a fundraising program for your organization.
The Women's Expo, held annually, features endless shopping opportunities, samples, networking, emerging discoveries and innovations, delicious cocktails, free giveaways, and more. This year features celebrities Brandy Norwood and Mariel Hemingway. For 30 years and 380 shows, the Ultimate Women's Expos have been the largest producer of Women's Expos in the United States. These expos have helped hundreds of thousands of women find the very best in products, services, and resources for their homes, businesses and families. PrayerDirect.com will be there in attendance at their exhibitor's booth. Please make sure you stop by and spin their prize wheel.
To be held in a little under a month, PrayerDirect.com felt it was the perfect event to take their new commerce live. They will use the venue to introduce their products and demonstrate ways people can patronize their new business. They hope attendees will see how PrayerDirect.com is unique and strives to help people all over the world or just their loved ones.
For more information, visit: www.prayerdirect.com
For more information on the Expo, visit: http://www.houstonwomensexpo.com/
