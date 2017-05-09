News By Tag
* MLS
* NASL
* UPSL
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
United Premier Soccer League Announces Los Lobos To Join Florida Gold Coast Conference
Hollywood, Fla.-Based Los Lobos Is First Team In UPSL's Newly-Created Florida Gold Coast Conference
Los Lobos, based in Hollywood, Fla., will play in the UPSL's newly-created Gold Coast Conference.
United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "This is beginning of big things for both Los Lobos and the UPSL as we open up the Florida Gold Coast Conference with a very strong team that has a strong foundation starting from youth all the way up to adult pro development. Our target with the Gold Coast Conference is 12-to-18 teams. Over the coming weeks we will have additional team announcements. Los Lobos is under the umbrella of Next Level Soccer Academy, which has really made a name for itself with its outstanding play at top tournaments. We are pleased to welcome Los Lobos to the United Premier Soccer League and wish them the best of success in 2017 and beyond."
Los Lobos is owned by Octavio Zamudio, 26, a former youth international player. A native of Hollywood, Fla., Zamudio currently operates Next Level Soccer Academy and Los Lobos full time.
Los Lobos Owner and General Manager Octavio Zamudio said, "My biggest thing is I want to bridge the gap between youth soccer and professional for these kids. I've made that my goal and it's working out very well now. We're in the UPSL now, with even greater potential than before and playing in an exploding soccer market. We're very excited to be a part of this."
Officially formed in 2016 as Next Level Soccer Academy, Zamudio's under-20 team has won two trophies (2016 IMG Showcase, 2016 Wellington Showcase), and are currently top of the table in the Florida Development League.
"We've scrimmaged teams from other pro development leagues and we've beat them," Zamudio said. "It's taken off faster than we thought. This was in my five-year plan, to join a bigger league, but with the rapid success, joining the UPSL has just worked out perfectly."
The team will play its games at Broward College in Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) and Ansin Sports Complex in Miramar (Fla.), complying with the UPSL's Minimum Standards. The club will soon announce its upcoming league schedule.
About Los Lobos
Los Lobos is an American Soccer club based in Hollywood, Florida, and a new member of the United Premier Soccer League. Los Lobos will compete in the UPSL's Gold Coast Conference.
Founded in 2016, Los Lobos can participate in the qualifying rounds for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup through their affiliation and membership with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
Contact:
Octavio Zamudio
Direct: 954-614-6226
Email: nlsocceracademy@
United Premier Soccer League
The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 60 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and Utah. The UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 80-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining UPSL minimum standards.
UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691
Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@
Direct: 951-675-3963
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse