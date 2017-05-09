Creative Brain Learning Voted Best Afterschool Program Provider of the Inland Empire

Janet Downey with CBL Staff

Eckart Seeber

Eckart Seeber

-- The Creative Brain Learning/RUSD Afterschool Program at 20 of Riverside's public schools was recently voted BEST AFTERSCHOOL PROGRAM OF THE INLAND EMPIRE of 2017 by the readers of the INLAND EMPIRE Magazine.As part of the afterschool program Creative Brain Learning provides a comprehensive music and S.T.E.M. enrichment program for all students in all grade groups at the 20 Riverside school sites. Educational Enrichment components are grade-specific, and include comprehensive piano, guitar, ukulele, recorder, violin, drum line, Rock Band, LEGO engineering, Video Game Design, Computer Programming, Robotics, Advanced Robotics classes, and much more!Janet Downey, Coordinator of Afterschool Programs at Riverside Unified School District, recognized Creative Brain Staff at a recent District event (see picture on front), and praised the vast and unique educational opportunities Riverside students were able to benefit from thanks to Creative Brain Learning, and their capable staff.Creative Brain Learning has been providing successful afterschool programs for the past 14 years, and has served thousands of students in schools in Los Angeles (LAUSD), Montebello, Pico Rivera, Whittier, San Gabriel, Pasadena, South Pasadena, Etiwanda, Riverside, San Diego, Temecula, and many other cities. Most of these programs are state-funded by ASES (After School Education and Safety) grants and are absolutely free to the students and parents. The California Department of Education (CDE) and the Los Angeles County Office of Education (LACOE) have both recognized Creative Brain Learning for their exemplary standards in after school education.Creative Brain Learning and its division of MUSICSTAR also provide extensive enrichment components for other afterschool programs, as well as many other public and private institutions. Creative Brain Learning and MUSICSTAR serve communities throughout California, from San Diego to Sacramento and beyond.For more information on Creative Brain® Learning and MUSICSTAR®,Please call 951-780-5365 or visit the websites: