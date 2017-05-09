Country(s)
For DOT Owner Operators Consortiums Are a Good Fit
Whether a truck fleet has one rig or 100, the same DOT rules apply. That includes the same requirement regarding drug testing. For DOT owner operators consortiums are a great option since they allow owners to focus on their business while Wisconsin Drug Testing Consortium (WDTC) takes care of their drug testing needs.
Federal transportation drug testing rules require all drivers to be tested before they can begin working. Rules also require transportation workers to be part of a random drug testing pool. WDTC's third party consortium eliminates the hassle for owner-operators by maintaining the pool, handling testing and keeping track of all paperwork. WDTC has more than 15,000 testing locations across the country, which makes it more convenient. A medical review officer also looks at all DOT tests to confirm their accuracy.
WDTC's affordable drug testing uses a streamlined collection process utilizing both online and traditional platforms. The electronic process is web-based, eliminating the paper chain of custody forms.
"We are focused on making the drug testing process as easy as possible for business owners, whether it is a large company or a single owner-operator,"
