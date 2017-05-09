 
First Approved Capital LLC Has Business Loans for People with Bad Credit

TOTOWA, N.J. - May 15, 2017 - PRLog -- First Approved Capital LLC offers Merchant Cash Advances, a low-documentation method to get more working capital for any business. First Approved Capital specializes in bad credit financing to help companies who may have been turned down by their banks using traditional underwriting practices.

"I was very frustrated and angry with all the paperwork my bank demanded. Then, after wasting two months, they denied me in the end. It was very stressful," says Arturo Rodriguez, owner of Artur & Sons Auto. Mr Rodriguez' bank accepted only high credit scores, and unrealistic business profiles.

First Approved Capital works with personal credit scores (FICO) of 400 or even lower. Histories of late payments and judgments are ok. The main consideration is given to your consistent flow of sales which are documented with bank statements.

First Approved Capital LLC is a Totowa, New Jersey-based sales organization specializing in Merchant Cash Advances for businesses. Clients choose First Approved Capital LLC because of our 3-day funding speed, low-documentation process, and our consultative approach. Bad credit is ok, and no collateral is needed. First Approved Capital approves fast funding for aggressive investment projects, cash crunch needs, or any other reason that many traditional banks refuse to lend on. http://www.firstapprovedcapital.com is led by nearly
2 decades of financial origination leadership, and is fully authorized to represent financial services of the largest and best investors and funding institutions. For more information, please visit http://www.firstapprovedcapital.com. The term "business loan" is used for convenience. First Approved Capital LLC does not arrange business loans. First Approved Capital arranges Merchant Cash Advances, which are purchases of future receivables. For confidentiality purposes, names, company names, and or details may be altered. Any financial or legal content presented is for information purposes- the reader should secure the advice of such a professional before making any decision. All content used herein, such as images, trademarks, videos, and other intellectual property are public domain properties, or owned by their respective owners- to which no affiliation is claimed. This legal information supersedes and replaces any and all previous published versions. Copyright 2017, First Approved Capital LLC.

Click to Share