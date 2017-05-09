News By Tag
Artist Miu Releases New Video!
"Multi-talented Haitian Rap & Hip hop Recording Artist Miu Haiti Releases her Empowering New Single 'Banm Ma Baw"
Determined to make a mark in the Haitian music industry, the ambitious young artist, Miu has the voice, the flow and finesse to make an impact in the male dominated music industry. "Banm Ma Baw" is a testament of Miu Haiti's personal experiences and conveys the message that this is a world of mutual compromises;
"I've learned a lot in the business and my experiences have taught me; it's a give and take and at times you'll probably end up doing most of the giving but most importantly to remain humble." ~Miu Haiti
Born and raised in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, to a musical family; Miu Haiti was destined to become an artist. Her father, Israel Lebien a well-respected saxophonist in the Haitian music industry, would take her to his band rehearsals where she would watch him at awe. She immediately gravitated towards music and knew from then on that's what she wanted to do. Not wanting to ride her dad's coattail instead, Miu started playing around with different urban sounds such as hip-hop, reggae, soul, RnB, & Pop until she found her style and created her on trail. Aside from Haitian Creole, Miu also sings in, French, Spanish & English.
For more information on Miu Haiti's future projects and tour dates please log onto her official website MiuHaiti.com. The single "Banm Ma Baw" will be made available on all digital platforms upon its release including iTunes, CdBaby, and Amazon.
