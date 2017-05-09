Artist Miu Releases New Video!

"Multi-talented Haitian Rap & Hip hop Recording Artist Miu Haiti Releases her Empowering New Single 'Banm Ma Baw"

--Multi-talented recording artist, Miu will be releasing her empowering new single "Banm Ma Baw" on Wednesday May 10th 2017. The track will also be accompanied by its visual. The Single "Banm Ma Baw" is the second track to be released off Miu's sophomore album due out this year. "Banm Ma Baw" was written by Miu, produced by Pique & Trefle, arranged and mixed by Nicebeat. Prior to "Banm Ma Baw", Miu Haiti released the well-received single "Ayayay" featuring Rap Kreyol popular young artist, Baky Popile and is currently in the studio adding the finishing touches on the follow-up to her debut album "Unexpected"Determined to make a mark in the Haitian music industry, the ambitious young artist, Miu has the voice, the flow and finesse to make an impact in the male dominated music industry. "Banm Ma Baw" is a testament of Miu Haiti's personal experiences and conveys the message that this is a world of mutual compromises;nothing is free.~Miu HaitiBorn and raised in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, to a musical family; Miu Haiti was destined to become an artist. Her father, Israel Lebien a well-respected saxophonist in the Haitian music industry, would take her to his band rehearsals where she would watch him at awe. She immediately gravitated towards music and knew from then on that's what she wanted to do. Not wanting to ride her dad's coattail instead, Miu started playing around with different urban sounds such as hip-hop, reggae, soul, RnB, & Pop until she found her style and created her on trail. Aside from Haitian Creole, Miu also sings in, French, Spanish & English.For more information on Miu Haiti's future projects and tour dates please log onto her official website MiuHaiti.com. The single "Banm Ma Baw" will be made available on all digital platforms upon its release including iTunes, CdBaby, and Amazon.