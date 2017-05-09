 
Southeast Ventura County YMCA Free "Safety Around Water" Helps Keep Kids Safe

Children learn how to respond if they find themselves in unexpected water situations including how to float on their backs, reach the water's surface if they become submerged, safely reach a pool's edge and how to safely exit any body of water.
 
 
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - May 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Branches of the Southeast Ventura County YMCA are offering a free program, Safety Around Water, designed to teach children water safety and basic swimming skills. The classes will be held at the Conejo Valley and Miller Family YMCAs' indoor pools and are open to YMCA members and nonmembers.

During the program, children will learn how to respond if they find themselves in unexpected water situations including how to float on their backs, reach the water's surface if they become submerged, safely reach a pool's edge and how to safely exit any body of water.

"Water safety and swimming are important life skills that need fostering in all children," says Kara Kaplan, Miller Y associate executive director. "Safety Around Water is a great starting point to not only get kids comfortable in the water, but also teach their parents the importance of developing water safety skills."

The five, 30-minute classes are designed for those will little or no swimming experience. They are grouped by age: preschool (3 to 5 year olds) and youth (6 to 10 year olds). Morning, afternoon and early evening classes are available. Kids who complete the class receive a free program t-shirt.

The Simi Valley Family YMCA already conducted its Safety Around Water program last month. More than 125 kids took part in the program.

The program is made possible because of contributions from business and community members and from a $6,000 grant from the YMCA of the USA. "Our goal is for all children in our area to participate in Safety Around Water," says Kaplan. "While it's not a substitute for swim lessons, we believe the program will save lives."

Safety Around Water will be held at the Miller Family YMCA (320 Via Las Brisas, Newbury Park) from June 5 through June 9. Enrollment deadline is May 26. The Conejo Valley YMCA (4031 N. Moorpark Rd., Thousand Oaks) will hold its SAW program June 12 through June 16. Enrollment deadline is June 5. Space is limited.

Families interested in learning more about the Safety Around Water program and to register, can contact Kara Kaplan, kkaplan@sevymca.org, or call 805-480-0309 (Miller Y), 805-523-7613 (Conejo Valley Y).

Diane Rumbaugh
***@rumbaughpr.com
