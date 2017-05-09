News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Engineered Tax Services and Gonzalez Family Office Honors Navy Seals at SEAL Family Foundation Gala
Honorary Gala for Navy Seals happening at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.
The SEAL Family Foundation Boston Gala is taking place at Fenway Park on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. For ticket and sponsorship pricing, or to learn more about the organization, visit http://sealfamilyfoundation.org.
About SEAL Family Foundation
The SEAL Family Foundation is a nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization that raises funds and awareness for special programs in direct support of the Naval Special Warfare (NSW) families on a local, national, and global scale. It was founded in 2008, and more than 90 percent of all funding supports direct services, while the remaining funds directly support program administration and Foundation operations.
The Foundation supports numerous programs designed to make sure the SEALS and families of Naval Special Warfare stay healthy during this time of persistent deployments. The Seal Family Foundation's vision is to be the premier provider of civilian support services. The Foundation plans to accomplish this with frequent analysis to ensure meeting current needs; by delivering exceptional programs; and by educating and involving the civilian population in support of these elite warriors.
About ETS and GFO
GFO collaborates with ETS, the largest specialty tax engineering firm in the country specializing in Cost Segregation, Energy Tax studies, and Research and Development tax credit studies. For more information regarding ETS, please visit their website at www.engineeredtaxservices.com.
Media Contact
Melissa Ferguson
4404632371
mferguson@engineeredtaxservices.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse