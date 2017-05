Engineered Tax Services and Gonzalez Family Office Honors Navy Seals at SEAL Family Foundation Gala

Honorary Gala for Navy Seals happening at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.

ETS and GFO collaborate for gala

-- Engineered Tax Services (ETS) and Gonzalez Family Office (GFO) are pleased to honor our U.S. Navy Seals in the great town of Boston. They realize and appreciate how much the U.S. Navy Seals do for our country. That is why ETS and GFO would like to recognize and support the Seals and their families.The SEAL Family Foundation Boston Gala is taking place at Fenway Park on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. For ticket and sponsorship pricing, or to learn more about the organization, visit http://sealfamilyfoundation.org.The SEAL Family Foundation is a nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization that raises funds and awareness for special programs in direct support of the Naval Special Warfare (NSW) families on a local, national, and global scale. It was founded in 2008, and more than 90 percent of all funding supports direct services, while the remaining funds directly support program administration and Foundation operations.The Foundation supports numerous programs designed to make sure the SEALS and families of Naval Special Warfare stay healthy during this time of persistent deployments. The Seal Family Foundation's vision is to be the premier provider of civilian support services. The Foundation plans to accomplish this with frequent analysis to ensure meeting current needs; by delivering exceptional programs; and by educating and involving the civilian population in support of these elite warriors.GFO collaborates with ETS, the largest specialty tax engineering firm in the country specializing in Cost Segregation, Energy Tax studies, and Research and Development tax credit studies. For more information regarding ETS, please visit their website at www.engineeredtaxservices.com