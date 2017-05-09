News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Attend Lennar Las Vegas' Dream Backyard Sales Event
"We are thrilled to host this event which is a perfect way to kick-off the pre-summer season," said Ashley Max, Marketing Manager for Lennar Las Vegas. "We encourage attendees to ask about how they can include the cost for a pool into their mortgage."
Installing a beautiful in-ground pool in your Las Vegas home can transform your backyard into a relaxing oasis or ideal space for entertaining. While it's typical for builders to finish construction on a home before the owner can install a swimming pool, Blue Haven Pools is now joining with Lennar to offer an exclusive benefit that allows homeowners to include construction on a pool during the building of their new home. This means huge savings in both time and expense for homebuyers.
In addition, new Lennar homeowners can also include amazing landscape options in their new home purchase as well. The event will be a great opportunity for attendees to see some of the fine work Sunstate Landscaping has done on the model homes in the Emerald Crest community.
If attendees have already purchased their dream home, this is a great event to get backyard and pool ideas and quotes from the experts! Lennar's Northwest communities have large yards, which gives homeowners the freedom to design the backyard of their dreams. Attendees can meet their neighbors as well as backyard experts at this unique event.
Lennar has joined up with Blue Haven Pools for quite a few communities and their work can be viewed in the desirable communities of Aventine, Avondale, Chelsea Estates, Delano, Mission Hills, Olympia Ridge and Oluna (coming soon). To learn more about custom in-ground pools in Las Vegas, request a free brochure or talk to one of our sales representatives for a free estimate at the event.
The event will take place on Saturday, May 20th from 1–3 p.m. at the Emerald Crest Welcome Home Center, located at 9950 Mountain Foothill Ave. in Las Vegas. To view more directions visit: https://www.lennar.com/
For a list of more Lennar communities across the Las Vegas Valley, visit www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse