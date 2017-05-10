News By Tag
Teen Releases Single About Inner Dialouge
When your optimistic side and your pessimistic side have a conversation, the soundtrack would be a local teen's new single "Wake Up! They Are Dreams".
Brea Fournier indie-pop singer/songwriter describes the tune as a reminder things don't always work out perfectly. Relationships end and opportunities fall through. And while you can always push through and make your dreams a reality, it is important to analyze the situation to be successful.
The song is produced by Shane Adams, credits include: Taylor Swift Education Center in the Country Music Hall of Fame songwriter instructor, Country Music Hall of Fame Top Ten Hitmaker awardee, and two-time Grammy nominee. Musicians featured include; Adams piano, Johnny Rabb (Collective Soul) drums, Corey Congilio guitar and Tim Denboe bass. The single was recorded in Nashville.
Fournier was six years old when she began singing in musical theater productions. She became a classically trained vocalist. Later she explored contemporary styles of music and found her passion in pop-rock.
"I continue classical training of my voice because I believe it helps enormously with vocal technique," Fournier said.
She attends the Salt Lake School for the Performing Arts, and studies voice, musical theatre, music theory, and piano. She also plays guitar. Her influences are Ingrid Michelson, Sia, Paramore, Green Day, and Brandi Carlile.
Fournier recently received a scholarship for Berklee College of Music's Five Week Summer Performance Program in Boston, MA. Her EP titled "BREAking Free" will be released at the end of summer. Her single "Wake Up! They Are Dreams" will be included.
