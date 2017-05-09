 
Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1514131211109


Integration: Is It Only For Systems?

Sunflower Systems is proud to announce Adedamola Ademiluyi's article, Integration: Is It Only For Systems?, was published in the National Property Management Association's (NPMA) Property Professional magazine
 
 
WASHINGTON - May 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Sunflower Systems®, the leader in enterprise asset management software and solutions, is proud to announce Adedamola Ademiluyi's article, Integration: Is It Only For Systems?,was published in the National Property Management Association's (NPMA) Property Professional magazine.

Ademiluyi's article demonstrates that integrating systems, whether internal or external, makes a company more efficient and productive. Working together to share information and data develops CAM (Collaborative Asset Management) which can lead to defining a process and establishing a similar mindset, showing a positive bottom line, and training employees on a regular basis.

About Adedamola Ademiluyi

Damola Ademiluyi, CPPS, PMP, ICGB, is a Certified Professional Property Specialist and Lean Six Sigma Greenbelt from Columbia, MD. Damola has acquired over five years of Supply Chain Management experience ranging from commercial logistics to public sector asset management. He has worked diligently with his clients to apply lean concepts to Asset Management, optimizing business processes and eliminating waste.

About Sunflower Systems
Sunflower Systems is an enterprise asset management solutions company specializing in the deployment of software tools and business processes to simplify lifecycle asset management tasks. Sunflower's portfolio of solutions enables organizations to improve decision-making, accountability and regulatory compliance for all types of assets including personal property, real property, IT assets, materials, vehicles and more. Sunflower Systems offers a wide range of services including software implementation, training, consulting and operational support. Sunflower Systems has been serving the property management needs of federal government agencies, universities, government contractors and national laboratories since 1997.  The company has offices in San Ramon, California and Arlington, Virginia. For more information, please call 866-209-3516 or visit our website at www.sunflowersystems.com.

Trademarks
Sunflower Systems and Sunflower Assets are registered trademarks. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

