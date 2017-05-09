News By Tag
UT Arlington Athletics Raises $50,000 through Texas Trust Spirit Card
Spirit debit money goes toward the general athletic scholarship fund
The Mavericks Spirit Debit Reward program, which launched in August 2014, rewards UT Arlington with five cents from every eligible debit card purchase. The card can be used for everyday purchases such as gas, groceries, restaurants, entertainment, travel and more. There are currently more than 1,600 Mavericks Spirit Debit cardholders.
Texas Trust celebrated the reward milestone during the UTA Mavericks vs. Coastal Carolina baseball game. Festivities included a chance to win $50,000 by throwing a boot into a barrel from 45 feet away.
The UTA Mavericks receive Spirit Debit Rewards monthly based on Spirit cardholders' usage. The Athletics Department has been able to offer several scholarships to athletes with the money earned so far.
"The Texas Trust Spirit Debit Reward Card gives us a unique way to increase our scholarship fund," said Jim Baker, UTA's director of athletics. "Through scholarships we are able to attract more top sports talent to UTA, which helps build our athletic program."
Baker added, "Texas Trust has been an outstanding community partner for the Mavericks. They have added tremendous value to our program in everything they do for UTA."
Texas Trust is a strategic partner of UTA and its intercollegiate athletics program. The credit union also contributed $100,000 to the university's career development center, which serves to connect students and alumni with professional opportunities.
"UTA is integral to Arlington's economic development,"
About Texas Trust Credit Union
Texas Trust Credit Union was created in 1936 when a group of Chance Vought Aircraft Corporation employees pooled their savings so they could help each other achieve financial goals. Today, more than 84,500 members are served through checking and savings accounts; loans (personal, mortgage, auto, and small business); credit cards; insurance products; and investment services. Texas Trust Credit Union supports local students through its "Spirit Debit Rewards" program. With every eligible swipe of an SDR card, funds are donated to the school or district of the member's choosing. To date, Texas Trust has donated over $1.4 million since August 2011. Texas Trust serves members in Dallas, Tarrant, Henderson, Ellis, and Johnson counties through 17 locations in Mansfield, Arlington, Grand Prairie, Cedar Hill, Midlothian, DeSoto, Hurst, and Athens. With assets of $1 billion, Texas Trust is one of the largest credit unions in North Texas and the 17th largest in Texas. For more information, visit http://www.TexasTrustCU.org or follow us at http://www.facebook.com/
