News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Business Mogul & Publisher William Pickard to Deliver Clark Atlanta University Commencement Address
Honorary Degrees Will be Conferred to Three Iconic Trailblazers
Dr. Pickard is an internationally known businessman with a portfolio to include chairman of Global Automotive Alliance, co-managing partner of the MGM Grand Detroit Casino and CEO of Bearwood Management Company. He is also co-owner and publisher of five newspapers, including Atlanta Daily World and Atlanta Tribune. His career began as an entrepreneur more than 45 years ago when he opened a chain of highly successful McDonald's restaurants and automotive companies across North America.
CAU will also award honorary degrees to three pioneers in civil and human rights, politics, and STEM. The honorary recipients include the Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr (http://www.rainbowpush.org/
Prior to commencement, CAU will hold its 2017 Baccalaureate Service Sunday, May 21, at 10 a.m. in Epps Gymnasium. Rev. Olu Brown, senior pastor of Impact Church in Atlanta, will deliver the keynote address. Provost and Vice President Peter Nwosu, Ph.D., will deliver remarks at the first annual Honors and Scholars Convocation Wednesday, May 17, at 3 p.m. in the Baranco Multi-Purpose Room inside Henderson Student Center.
For more information on the 2017 Clark Atlanta University Commencement schedule visit www.CAU.edu (http://www.cau.edu/
Contact
Tenisha Taylor Bell
***@cau.edu
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse