Business Mogul & Publisher William Pickard to Deliver Clark Atlanta University Commencement Address

-- Renowned business leader and newspaper publisher William Pickard, Ph.D., (http://www.cau.edu/events/graduation/commencement.html)has been tapped as the keynote speaker for the 2017 Clark Atlanta University Commencement Convocation. This year more than 800 CAU undergraduate and graduate students will earn their bachelor's, master's and doctoral and specialist certifications. The ceremony will be held Monday, May 22, at 8 a.m. at Panther Stadium, 735 Beckwith St. SW.Dr. Pickard is an internationally known businessman with a portfolio to include chairman of Global Automotive Alliance, co-managing partner of the MGM Grand Detroit Casino and CEO of Bearwood Management Company. He is also co-owner and publisher of five newspapers, including Atlanta Daily World and Atlanta Tribune. His career began as an entrepreneur more than 45 years ago when he opened a chain of highly successful McDonald's restaurants and automotive companies across North America.CAU will also award honorary degrees to three pioneers in civil and human rights, politics, and STEM. The honorary recipients include the Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr ( http://www.rainbowpush.org/ pages/jackson_ bio )., U.S. Rep. John Conyers (D-MI) ( https://conyers.house.gov/ ) and retired NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson (https://www.nasa.gov/content/katherine-johnson-biography), whose amazing life story was portrayed in the film "Hidden Figures" (http://www.imdb.com/title/tt4846340/). The box office success was partially filmed on CAU's campus.Prior to commencement, CAU will hold its 2017 Baccalaureate Service Sunday, May 21, at 10 a.m. in Epps Gymnasium. Rev. Olu Brown, senior pastor of Impact Church in Atlanta, will deliver the keynote address. Provost and Vice President Peter Nwosu, Ph.D., will deliver remarks at the first annual Honors and Scholars Convocation Wednesday, May 17, at 3 p.m. in the Baranco Multi-Purpose Room inside Henderson Student Center.For more information on the 2017 Clark Atlanta University Commencement schedule visit www.CAU.edu (http://www.cau.edu/events/graduation/index.html).