Sun Acquisitions has been engaged to sell a profitable Pizza Franchise

Tabitha David

Tabitha David

-- Sun Acquisitions announced today that it has been engaged to sell a pizza franchise that is located in a pleasant Chicago neighborhood. The franchise group is extremely successful and has a great business model.The Business is located in a very busy strip center and has had sales that are consistently over $1 million. The location has a small seating area but most orders are primarily for delivery. The Sellers only come into the location two to three times a week or when the shop is exceptionally busy.A new owner would be able to drive revenues by marketing catering services to schools and offices around the area. Additionally, extended hours coupled with more marketing would boost sales.Sun Acquisitions will manage the entire engagement to ensure a successful transaction is completed. Engaging an intermediary in the sale of a business assures business owners that they will get the best pricing and terms, the transaction will remain confidential, and most importantly, give the business owner the freedom to concentrate on his business.Sun Acquisitions is a Chicago based mergers and acquisitions firm. We work with clients that are interested in the confidential sale, acquisition or valuation of privately held middle market and main street companies. Our professionals have significant experience and knowledge to thoroughly guide clients through each stage of the sale or acquisition process. Sun Acquisitions has successfully managed and handled engagement across all industries and is recognized as a leading M&A advisory firm in the Midwest.Phone: 773-243-1603