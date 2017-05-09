Treu Group Real Estate has sold another home in The Acreage!

 
Industry News





DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - May 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Treu Group Real Estate is happy to announce the sale of yet another home in the popular Acreage neighborhood located in Loxahatchee, Florida. This is a wonderful equestrian-friendly community with no monthly HOA fees. Most homes or lots in this community are situated on an acre or larger, so this is a great place to live for those wanting plenty of free space and who enjoy nature. Since there is no HOA, you can be free to bring all your pets and toys to the Acreage in Loxahatchee. Bring your boats, atvs, rvs, motorcycles, and work trucks. The Acreage is in a great location for nature lovers. Amazing parks like J.W. Corbett Wildlife Management Area are close by. You're also not too far from the first class shopping of Wellington and the happening city life of downtown West Palm Beach. This area also has great schools!

This home in The Acreage was sold for 98% of asking price, in a multiple offer situation. This is the second home Treu Group Real Estate has sold in the Acreage within the past few months. Treu Group Real Estate is your local Palm Beach County expert. If you want to buy or sell in Loxahatchee, give Treu Group Real Estate a call! 561-352-3056.

To browse all homes for sale in The Acreage, visit our website: http://www.everypalmbeachcountylisting.com/homes-with-acr...

To see all homes for sale in Palm Beach County, please visit our homepage: http://www.everypalmbeachcountylisting.com/

Treu Group Real Estate
Lisa Treu
561-270-2765
***@treugroup.com
