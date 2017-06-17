Country(s)
"For the Benefit of All the People Forever" — Cleveland Museum of Art's Positive Uplifting Mission Resonates Unity in a Time of Dissonance
"Art tells universally relevant stories precisely because they are the embodiment and expression of the human experience." — Dr. William Griswold, Director of the Cleveland Museum of Art.
CLEVELAND - June 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Embarking on its second century, after a spectacular year of centennial celebrations in 2016, the Cleveland Museum of Art, or CMA as everyone around here knows it, is thriving. Dr. William Griswold, the museum's tenth director, discussed CMA's present and future.
"It thrills me that we're attracting more visitors and have over 30,000 family memberships,"
"For the Benefit of All the People Forever."
This is what it says right on the banner in front of the 1916 building, behind one of the final August Rodin-supervised casts of The Thinker. Acquired in 1917, just after the museum opened to the public, the sculpture stood unharmed until 1970 when, during violent political statements against anything that seemed 'establishment', dynamite placed on the pedestal permanently damaged the base and legs of the sculpture. Instead of repairing it, the museum chose to leave the casting as it was, as a reflection of the political unrest and upheaval of the times. But like CMA, The Thinker is still standing, a testament to the enduring power of art . As reported in the Cleveland Plain Dealer (12/25/1892)
