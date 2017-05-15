 
New Location And New Name For VanDaele Insurance, INC In Fairbank, Iowa Servicing Buchanan County IA

They Provide Services To Independence, Oelwein, Hazleton, And Other Counties Like Fayette, Clayton & More.
 
 
VanDaele Insurance, LLC
VanDaele Insurance, LLC
FAIRBANK, Iowa - May 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Amber and Chad VanDaele and the rest of the team are letting people know that their business name has changed to VanDaele Insurance, Inc. They also have a new location and they can now be found at 119 E. Main Street in Fairbank, Iowa 50629.

VanDaele Insurance, Inc provides several types of insurance through several different insurance providers. They are an Independent Insurance Agency and are ready to help meet your needs today. Their website and YouTube Channel are making the needed changes to let people know their current contact information and more. They provide auto, home, crop, farm, recreational and health insurance. They also provide personal and commercial vehicles, as well as, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, atv's, snowmobiles, boats, and more! VanDaele Insurance Inc. provides excellent coverages for your family or business. The time is now to get the insurance coverage you need and deserve...their experienced team can answer any questions you may have.

For more information you can visit their revamped website (coming soon) or their YouTube Channel here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIi3XoBXcRtsEAJNwidiaKQ

Contact
Amber VanDaele
319-635-2526
greatrates@vandaeleins.com
End
Source:VanDaele Insurance Inc.
Email:***@vandaeleins.com
Tags:VanDaeleInsuranceLLC INC, Fairbank Iowa BuchananCounty, Independence Auto Car Health
Industry:Insurance
Location:Fairbank - Iowa - United States
Subject:Services
Page Updated Last on: May 15, 2017
