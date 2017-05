"Next Gen" Zip Tie - it works!

Reusable zip tie concept demonstrated using the new HP Multi-jet 3D printer

"Next Gen" Zip Tie

-- A functional model of a new concept in zip tie was prototyped using the new HP MultiJet (tm) 3D printer recently."It works!" says Dan Vorhis, designer of the zip tie. "I was concerned that the fine detail of the zip tie, which is necessary to build a working model of the design, would be too much for a rapid prototyping 3D printer. Or the materials wouldn't be tough enough. Or the flexibility wouldn't be there. I was wrong on all counts."In the past, to create a functional model of a new design part like Vorhis's zip tie, a designer would have to make a casting - a relatively expensive and time-consuming process. Or sometimes a designer would have to create a single cavity mold - a miniature version of an expensive production tool - and inject molten plastic into the mold to get a part identical to a production part, before demonstrating that a concept works."I really expected to have to make a single cavity thermoplastic injection mold on this," said Dan. "Potential licensees need to see, at the very least, a functional model. We tried other 3D printing technologies, but couldn't get the resolution or the strength. When I heard about the Hewlett Packard MultiJet technology, and received a very reasonable price on the quote, I said '...what the heck, let's try it.'"Vorhis's "Next Gen Zip Tie" is a simple, innovative design approach to the ubiquitous zip tie - but the Vorhis zip tie is reusable. See the design, and how it works, on the YouTube video linked below. For Vorhis, a reusable zip tie is, in part, a statement against disposable technology."We grew up on a small farm, didn't have much money, and learned to make and use things creatively. I dislike waste. Most of my product designs reflect a desire for products to last a long time.""I am delighted with the parts we received off of the HP MultiJet 3D printer. The detail is excellent, says Vorhis. "The polymer, while a little harder than what will be used for production parts, is of sufficient strength and flexibility that we have a functional prototype to show. And for a tiny fraction of the cost of a cast or molded part. What a great tool for a product designer!"The "Next Gen" zip tie design is patent pending, and is for sale or license. A functional prototype may be seen on this short YouTube clip: https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=gobIeIx8Jzk