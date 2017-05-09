News By Tag
ACEC/MA announces VHB as 2017 Winner of Grand Conceptor Award
Engineering Excellence Award for work on the Route 79/I-95 Interchange Improvements and Repair of the Braga Bridge in Fall River, MA.
The 2017 Engineering Excellence Awards were announced at the recent ACEC/MA Engineering Excellence and Awards Gala with emcees Carol Gladstone, Commissioner of the Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance and Commissioner Leo Roy of the Department of Conservation and Recreation.
VHB, with offices in Boston, provided lead design services for the $200M design buildreconstruction of the Route 79/I-195 Interchange in Fall River. This project included removal of 11 structurally deficient bridges and reconfiguration of the interchange into a substantially at-grade system, including 8 new bridges, miles of roadway, and major traffic system and utility upgrades. The new interchange improved safety and mobility for local and regional roadway users, and supports City goals of improving connectivity and drivingdevelopment along the waterfront. The MassDOT megaproject reached full beneficial use inJuly of 2016, more than two months ahead of schedule and within allotted budget.
"The winning projects exemplify ingenuity and professionalism and represent the breadth of engineering's contribution to our everyday lives," said ACEC/MA President Mark S. Bartlett PE, Senior Associate at Stantec, Inc. "They are outstanding examples of how engineers connect communities, provide safe and reliable water and energy, and make our buildings safe and efficient. The professional engineers and their colleagues at our member firms are dedicated to working on quality infrastructure, which wouldn't otherwise exist. These outstanding projects are but a few examples of the quality work designed by Massachusetts engineering firms."
About ACEC/MA
The American Council of Engineering Companies of Massachusetts (ACEC/MA) is the business association of the Massachusetts engineering industry, representing over 120 independent engineering companies engaged in the development of transportation, environmental, industrial, and other infrastructure. Founded in 1960 and headquartered in Boston, MA, ACEC/MA is a member organization of the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) based in Washington, DC. ACEC is a national federation of 51 state and regional organizations. For more information on ACEC/MA, visit their website at www.acecma.org. ACEC/MA is undertaking an awareness campaign to educate the public on the many contributions engineers make (or the engineering innovations)
