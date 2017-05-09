Without Early Interventions Diabetic Foot Wounds May Kill More Americans in the Very Near Future

Councilman Paul Koretz presenting the Center with a 10 year recognition

Center for Wound Management & Hyperbaric Medicine

-- 85% of amputations in the United States are performed on diabetics whose initial event was a foot ulcer. 10% of diabetics will get a foot ulcer and up to 50% of diabetic amputees will die within two years of an amputation. These statistics are staggering and are projected to double in the next ten years. This is why wound centers across America exist. Primarily to stop the statistics in their tracks and heal those wounds before they get worse.The Center for Wound Management and Hyperbaric Medicine at Olympia Medical Center celebrated its 10th year anniversary on May 10th 2017 with a ribbon cutting ceremony. This celebration marks several milestones for the center including the prevention of amputations in the community's diabetic population, receiving its national clinical destination award and outstanding patient satisfaction results for 10 years in a row.In attendance were Councilman Paul Koretz, the Greater Miracle Mile Chamber of Commerce; representative for Congressman Ted Lieu: Janet Turner; Olympia Medical Center CEO Matt Williams; Dr. Babak Dadvand (medical director); Dr. Farshid Nejad (co-medical director) and Roque Wicker, center program director and Mid City West Zone 7 Representative."This comprehensive wound and hyperbaric program is at the center of healing our community and preventing amputations. Their hard work and dedication to healing also extends into helping our first responders when they suffer from smoke inhalation with the use of hyperbaric chambers - a true gem in our community," says L.A. Councilman Paul Koretz.Councilman Koretz and Congressman Ted Lieu's representative presented the center's leadership team a proclamation and a Congressional Recognition for their 10 years of service to the community.The Center for Wound Management and Hyperbaric Medicine at Olympia Medical Center provides a comprehensive approach to treating patients with non-healing wounds. The highly-skilled team features physicians, nurses and technicians with advanced training in wound care and hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBO). HBO promotes healing by increasing the level of oxygen in the tissue and improving the healing efficiency of the white blood cells. Therapy is administered in a hyperbaric chamber that delivers 100 percent oxygen with increased atmospheric pressure, stimulating the entire body's natural healing responses. Patients undergoing therapy have complete privacy in comfortable, individual chambers equipped with televisions and headphones for patient entertainment.For more information visit www.olympiamcwoundcare.com