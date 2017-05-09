Country(s)
Industry News
Bridgeport's solution saves the day for electrical contractor
The contractor was required to install rigid metal conduit to protect the grounding electrode conductors (GEC) from physical damage between panels and the grounding electrode. The NEC requires the ferrous metal raceway (RMC) to be electrically continuous and be bonded at both ends of the raceway with the same or larger size wire to ensure the raceway and GEC are in parallel.
These raceway-bonded connections are necessary so the ferrous raceway does not create an inductive choke on the grounding electrode conductor; in other words, produce resistance to the grounding systems path to earth [NEC (Articles 250.64(E) and (Exhibit 250.28)]. For this particular hospital project, the grounding electrode conductor needed to be #4/0 per NEC (Article 250.66).
The contractor used a one-inch grounding bushing with #14- #4 AWG size grounding lug and #4 AWG bonding jumper. But because one-inch grounding bushings with 4/0 lugs were not available, the contractor was faced with the possibility of a major rework job.
Fortunately, the project's AHJ inspector remembered seeing Bridgeport's Mighty-Bond®
The Mighty-Bond MCH-Series Rain tight Grounding and Bonding Hubs are part of Bridgeport's full range of electrical fittings and can be found in the "Wall of Orange™" – a completely stocked selection of quality electrical fittings and innovative product solutions available from your local electrical distributorship across the U.S. and Canada.
For more information about Bridgeport's other problem solving products that help contractors become more productive on the job and in the shop, contact: Bridgeport Fittings, Inc.,705 Lordship Blvd., Stratford, CT 06615; Tel: (203) 377-5944; Fax: (203) 381-3488; or visit Bridgeport's Website at http://www.bptfittings.com.
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse