Tinderbox Consulting Heads to the Be The Entrepreneur Bootcamp
The BTE Bootcamp is "an intensive 5 day entrepreneurial training to accelerate the development of business models, funding, marketing strategies, pitches and networking,"
Josh notes "The BTE Bootcamp is great way to support the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the Palouse. I've been apart of the bootcamp for the past three years and look forward to presenting two workshops at this year's event."
For more information on the BTE Bootcamp, or to register, visit their website at https://btebootcamp.com/
Tinderbox Consulting is a marketing, sales and business development consulting team that seeks to help small businesses owners be successful in the running and marketing of their businesses. For more information about Tinderbox Consulting, or to request a free marketing audit, visit the Tinderbox Consulting website: http://tinderboxconsultant.com/
The Palouse Knowledge Corridor is an economic development collaboration in southeastern Washington and north western Idaho. For more information on the Palouse Knowledge Corridor, visit their website at http://palouseknowledgecorridor.com/
