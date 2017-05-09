 
News By Tag
* Retail Innovation
* Retail delivery services
* Last mile services
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Retail
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Syracuse
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1514131211109

Truck-Sharing App Truxx Expands With Launch of TruxxRetail

New technology enables retailers to offer innovative last mile services
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Retail Innovation
Retail delivery services
Last mile services

Industry:
Retail

Location:
Syracuse - New York - US

Subject:
Projects

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - May 15, 2017 - PRLog -- New York - Retailers now have the opportunity to improve sales by offering the convenience and simplicity of on-demand delivery.

Truxx (Truxxit.com), the popular truck-sharing app. that allows people to order a truck on-demand, has announced the launch of TruxxRetail, a service that extends the Truxx platform to retailers to offer customers convenient home delivery for large item purchases that won't otherwise fit in their car.

Retailers are facing stiff competition from online companies that often offer numerous shipping perks. TruxxRetail enables store retailers to offer same-day or scheduled delivery using the Truxx driver network.

"The bar is set high for retailers as consumers now expect a seamless process with numerous perks," said Carlos Suarez, Founder of Truxx. "For large retail companies, though, putting in place a system like Amazon's same-day delivery is a challenging process. We are thrilled to be expanding offerings to the retailers and help them deliver innovation with virtual no cost of entry."

Truxx offers three core services.  TruxxMe is a driver-only request, whereas TruxxHelp offers users driver assistance with loading and unloading.  A Truxx job starts at $39 for the first 30 minutes and $25 per subsequent 30 minute interval for  a TruxxMe (no assist) job and $35 for TruxxHelp (assist) gigs. TruxxRetail is a unique rate specific to the retailer and includes driver assistance.

The Truxx user base has grown quickly.   Users can easily schedule and rate drivers and make cash-free payments. Like many sharing services, Truxx offers driver location services, in-app messaging and driver background checks.  The Truxx app is currently available for download on App Store (https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/truxx/id1056590789?mt=8) and Google Play Store (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.truxxit...). For more information on the company, please visit www.TruxxIt.com.

Contact
Stephen Donnelly, Dynamic Innovation Group
***@dynamicinnovation.net
End
Source:
Email:***@dynamicinnovation.net
Tags:Retail Innovation, Retail delivery services, Last mile services
Industry:Retail
Location:Syracuse - New York - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Truxx PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share