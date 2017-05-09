News By Tag
Truck-Sharing App Truxx Expands With Launch of TruxxRetail
New technology enables retailers to offer innovative last mile services
Truxx (Truxxit.com)
Retailers are facing stiff competition from online companies that often offer numerous shipping perks. TruxxRetail enables store retailers to offer same-day or scheduled delivery using the Truxx driver network.
"The bar is set high for retailers as consumers now expect a seamless process with numerous perks," said Carlos Suarez, Founder of Truxx. "For large retail companies, though, putting in place a system like Amazon's same-day delivery is a challenging process. We are thrilled to be expanding offerings to the retailers and help them deliver innovation with virtual no cost of entry."
Truxx offers three core services. TruxxMe is a driver-only request, whereas TruxxHelp offers users driver assistance with loading and unloading. A Truxx job starts at $39 for the first 30 minutes and $25 per subsequent 30 minute interval for a TruxxMe (no assist) job and $35 for TruxxHelp (assist) gigs. TruxxRetail is a unique rate specific to the retailer and includes driver assistance.
The Truxx user base has grown quickly. Users can easily schedule and rate drivers and make cash-free payments. Like many sharing services, Truxx offers driver location services, in-app messaging and driver background checks. The Truxx app is currently available for download on App Store (https://itunes.apple.com/
