DIMETIX USA and Atlanta's Tech Controls announce distribution agreement

Dimetix laser distance sensors and DIMETIX USA products and systems, including Laser-View Technologies' Crane Sentry® family of overhead crane monitoring systems, will be available through Atlanta-based Tech Controls
 
 
Atlanta-based Tech Controls to distribute Dimetix laser distance sensors
Atlanta-based Tech Controls to distribute Dimetix laser distance sensors
 
CHESTER SPRINGS, Pa. - May 15, 2017 - PRLog -- DIMETIX USA and Tech Controls, based in Atlanta, Georgia, are pleased to announce a distribution agreement for Atlanta and the state of Georgia, effective immediately.

Under the terms of the agreement, Dimetix laser distance sensors and DIMETIX USA products and systems, including the Crane Sentry® family of overhead crane position and collision monitoring systems manufactured by Laser-View Technologies Inc., will be available through the Tech Controls office in Atlanta.

"The addition of Dimetix laser distance sensors and DIMETIX USA products and systems to the Tech Controls line card addresses a need for non-contact distance and position monitoring options," said Steven Lubeck, President of DIMETIX USA. "We look forward to working with Tech Controls to introduce Dimetix laser distance sensors and DIMETIX USA's complete, cost competitive non-contact measurement solutions in Atlanta and more broadly in the state of Georgia."

About DIMETIX USA

DIMETIX USA provides Dimetix laser distance sensors and accessories and laser-sensor based turnkey industrial solutions. DIMETIX USA has experience with a wide range of industrial measurement and control applications, particularly for customers seeking an affordable technological advantage helping to increase efficiency, reduce production delays and waste, and improve quality. Dimetix laser distance sensors offer long‑range (0.05-500 meters) capabilities and highly accurate (up to ±1.0 mm), non‑contact measurement in a compact, IP65-rated package. This combination of advantages allows for unprecedented flexibility in where the laser sensor solution is installed and how it is used. Other advantages include a variety of configurable data outputs and remote networking options, all at a cost comparable to other rugged measurement technologies. For more information, please contact DIMETIX USA.

Web: http://www.dimetix-usa.com


Email:  info@dimetix-usa.com

Tel: 484-212-0636

About Tech Controls, Inc.

For over 20 years Tech Controls has been providing electrical components to control specialty firms and production plants throughout the Southeast. Having a clear vision with customer service as the top priority, Tech Controls is the leader in service-focused sales of automation, safety and electrical products.

Web: http://www.techcontrols.com

Toll free: 800-957-7371

Local: 678-205-0594

Darrin Kiessling
***@dimetix-usa.com
