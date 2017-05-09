News By Tag
Stuart Kane Partner Eve Brackmann to be Honored by ABOTA OC Chapter, Courthouse Steps Award
The purpose of ABOTA is to foster improvement in the ethical and technical standards of practice in the field of trial advocacy to the end that individual litigants may receive more effective representation and the public be benefited by more efficient administration of justice consistent with time-tested and traditional principles of litigation, to elevate the standards of integrity, honor and courtesy in the legal profession, and to aid in further education and training of trial lawyers. Membership is by invitation only for trial lawyers of high personal character and honorable reputation.
Eve Brackmann has focused her practice on litigating and resolving business and real estate disputes. Her clients include companies and investors in a variety of markets, such as a national grocery chain, real estate brokers, shopping center owners and developers, landowners, banks, emerging growth companies, a national defense contractor, landlords, tenants, and national and international product manufacturers and distributors in a variety of sectors including apparel, commercial building components, and clean-energy technology.
While an aggressive trial lawyer and winning appellate practitioner, Eve also has an excellent recordresolving disputes through mediation, negotiation and arbitration. She has been highly successful settling cases for her clients prior to incurring the expense of prolonged litigation.
Eve was selected to the 2016 and 2017 Southern California Super Lawyers lists, as well as 2013 and 2014 Super Lawyers "Rising Stars" lists. Other recent awards include the 2014 "Outstanding Young Lawyer of the Year" award from the Los Angeles County Bar Association's Real Property Section, the Los Angeles Magazine 2013 "Top Women Attorneys" and 2014 "Outstanding Young Lawyers", and nomination for the 2015 Orange County Business Journal "Women in Business" award.
Eve was also Stuart Kane's lead contributing attorney for the World Bank Group "Doing Business" reports each year from 2014 through 2018 on Real Property around the globe.
About Stuart Kane
Stuart Kane LLP's expertise in real estate encompasses everything pertaining to your "places," from acquisition to zoning. We represent developers, owners, landlords, and tenants in retail, industrial, office, and residential markets. We have vast experience with shopping center development, commercial leasing, home building, medical office and assisted living. We represent businesses of every type and size—from start-ups to Fortune 500—with their own real estate needs. We know real estate financing and environmental regulation.
More information about Stuart Kane LLP is available here:
More information about Eve Brackmann is available here:
