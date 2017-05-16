PTI Financial Group is a renowned leader in the commercial finance industry. We help you secure the finanancing that you need when you need it

Contact

-- At PTI Financial Group, we want to make sure you are able to stay in business with the finest commercial finance options around. In business, there are a lot of unique needs when comparing one to the next. For this reason, we offer a wide range of lending options. This allows our clients to reach the level of success they are going for. Our professionals work with businesses that range in size from small to medium to large, and we have the same level of commitment for each one. The costs of business can begin to add up, which is why we strive to ensure that our clients can afford those costs. We offer many different types of loans for businesses, which include: Commercial Real Estate Financing, Equipment Leasing, SBA Loans, Woking Capital Loans, Factoring, B2B Financing, Merchant Cash Advances, Bridge Loans, Hard Money Loans, Franchise Financing, Equity Financing, Energy & Commodity Financing, Unsecured Lines Of Credit, Project Financing, Gas Station Financing, Asset Based Financing, Consumer Financing, Annuity / Settlement Financing, Contract Financing, Inventory Financing, Small Business Financing, Accounts Receivable Financing, Stated Income Commercial Real Estate Financing, 401K Pre-Tax Rollover Funding. And Many More........