Headwaters MB Advised French Transit on its Sale of Crystal Deodorant™ to Juggernaut Capital

Headwaters MB

Contact

Bill Harrison, Headwaters MB

***@headwatersmb.com Bill Harrison, Headwaters MB

End

-- Headwaters MB advised French Transit, Ltd., on its sale of Crystal™, the world's largest natural mineral salt deodorant brand, to Juggernaut Capital Partners. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.Jerry Rosenblatt, Founder and CEO of Crystal, helped create the natural deodorant category in 1984 after discovering that mineral salts used to purify water also worked as a natural yet powerful hypoallergenic deodorant. That same year, Mr. Rosenblatt launched the company with a single product, Le Crystal Naturel, which continues to be sold on store shelves nationwide to this day. As demand for the product grew, Mr. Rosenblatt and his team began introducing new product lines and expanding distribution to retailers around the globe in order to satisfy the needs of the millions of consumers worldwide that are focused onhealthy living. Today you can find the Crystal Body Deodorant™ brand products, along with over 25 other Crystal products, online, at major U.S. retailers, and across stores in Canada, Europe, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Africa and the Middle East.Jerry Rosenblatt, Founder and CEO of Crystal™ said, "The Headwaters team were great partners and understood the CPG landscape and importance of natural products like Crystal with proven efficacy. Our new owners have the passion and commitment to continue our legacy of offering healthy, natural and sustainable products."William Harrison, Head of Consumer and Retail Investment Banking at Headwaters MB, commented, "It was a pleasure to represent one of the pioneers in the natural CPG sector. Jerry Rosenblatt's vision in 1984, long before the broad adoption of natural products, allowed Crystal to become a global leader in natural personal care." Tyler Comann, Managing Director at Headwaters MB, added, "We were delighted to have an opportunity to represent Crystal in this transaction and find an ideal partner with a track record of growing authentic consumer companies."Ltd. French Transit, Ltd., manufactures deodorants. The company offers body deodorant products in the form of sticks, roll-ons, sprays, original rocks, travel sticks, and foot sprays; and essence deodorants in the form of roll-ons and sprays. The company markets and sells its products online and through distributors, as well as through health, drug, and grocery stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. In addition, it provides its unscented deodorants through beauty salons and department stores worldwide. For more information, visit www.thecrystal.com.Juggernaut Capital Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on investments in middle market companies primarily in the business services and consumer products sectors across the United States. For more information, visit www.juggernautcap.com.