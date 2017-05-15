News By Tag
Judith Gale Mont's Hidden Wonders Exhibitions
High-energy mixed media paintings inspired by molluscan seashells.
In addition to illustrating the beauty of marine life, Mont's work serves as a highlight for environmental concerns. These hidden sources of wonder are gradually disappearing. With the devastation of coral reefs worldwide, mankind is losing some of its most precious spectacles. She encourages us to move beyond our own perspective to see the glories of the universe of molluscan life. Through this artistic rendering, she wants us to seek in every nuance of these shells, patterns of ourselves. Thus, her works serve a dual purpose: to magnify and to promote an appreciation for these hidden sources of wonder.
____
Reflections of my deep passion for nature captivated me towards discovering the infinite intricacies found in living things. This intrigue led me below the waters into the fascinating world of marine life. The architectural details, in the home where these molluscan animals dwell possess an abundance of diversity. I have spotlighted this beauty through close examination interlaced with imagination.
Show dates & Location:
Hidden Wonders Solo Show (http://www.judithgalemont.com/
Jun 13- Sat, Jul 8, 2017
Opening Reception:
June 15, Thursday, 6-8 PM
Location: Pleiades Gallery
530 W 25th St #405, New York, NY 10001
_________
Mid-Summer Night's Dream feat. Hidden Wonders (http://www.judithgalemont.com/
Jun 17- Aug 22, 2017
Opening Reception:
Saturday, June 24, 3-5 PM
Location: AMSTERDAM WHITNEY INTERNATIONAL FINE ART, INC.
531 West 25th Street, Ground Floor, Suite 4, New York, NY 10001
Contact
Judith Gale Mont Art
***@judithgalemont.com
