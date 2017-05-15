 
News By Tag
* Art
* Earth
* Painting
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1514131211109


Judith Gale Mont's Hidden Wonders Exhibitions

High-energy mixed media paintings inspired by molluscan seashells.
 
 
Conus 32"x 59
Conus 32"x 59
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Art
Earth
Painting

Industry:
Arts

Location:
New York City - New York - US

Subject:
Events

NEW YORK - May 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Judith Gale Mont's, Hidden Wonders, is inspired by the molluscan seashell's manifold of colors, patterns, and textures. Mont has combined Abstract Realism with the universe of the shell to transform its natural beauty into high-energy mixed-media paintings. Through reworking colors and magnifying patterns, she adds to the shells' surreal qualities. The intricacies of the natural world that we typically overlook explode onto the canvas, and yet her work maintains the organic quality of marine life.  Overall, an integrative technique of naturalism alongside her imagination illuminates the subtle wonders of these molluscan creations, while elevating the unique patterns into something phantasmagorical.

In addition to illustrating the beauty of marine life, Mont's work serves as a highlight for environmental concerns. These hidden sources of wonder are gradually disappearing. With the devastation of coral reefs worldwide, mankind is losing some of its most precious spectacles. She encourages us to move beyond our own perspective to see the glories of the universe of molluscan life. Through this artistic rendering, she wants us to seek in every nuance of these shells, patterns of ourselves. Thus, her works serve a dual purpose: to magnify and to promote an appreciation for these hidden sources of wonder.

____

Reflections of my deep passion for nature captivated me towards discovering the infinite intricacies found in living things.  This intrigue led me below the waters into the fascinating world of marine life.  The architectural details, in the home where these molluscan animals dwell possess an abundance of diversity.  I have spotlighted this beauty through close examination interlaced with imagination.

Show dates & Location:

Hidden Wonders Solo Show (http://www.judithgalemont.com/new-events/2017/6/13/hidden...)
Jun 13- Sat, Jul 8, 2017

Opening Reception:
June 15, Thursday, 6-8 PM

Location: Pleiades Gallery
530 W 25th St #405, New York, NY 10001

_________

Mid-Summer Night's Dream feat. Hidden Wonders (http://www.judithgalemont.com/new-events/2017/6/17/mid-su...)
Jun 17- Aug 22, 2017


Opening Reception:
Saturday, June 24, 3-5 PM


Location: AMSTERDAM WHITNEY INTERNATIONAL FINE ART, INC.
531 West 25th Street, Ground Floor, Suite 4, New York, NY 10001

Contact
Judith Gale Mont Art
***@judithgalemont.com
End
Source:
Email:***@judithgalemont.com Email Verified
Tags:Art, Earth, Painting
Industry:Arts
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 15, 2017
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share