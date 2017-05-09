 
Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1514131211109

AffordableTours.com Receives Highest BBB Distinction: 2017 Pinnacle Award

An A+ BBB accredited company since 2001, Affordable Tours also earned the Pinnacle Award in 2006, 2007 and 2011.
 
 
Affordable Tours has an A+ BBB rating and BBB accredited since 2001
STAFFORD, Texas - May 15, 2017 - PRLog -- AffordableTours.com received the prestigious Better Business Bureau (BBB) 2017 Pinnacle Award at the 25th Awards for Excellence presentation. The Pinnacle Award is in recognition of Affordable Tours's excellence and quality in the workplace.

The BBB Awards of Excellence recognizes a company's commitment to excellence in the marketplace and gives consumers greater confidence in doing business with the winner's organization. Each year, a number of organizations are recognized in each category, but only one receives the Pinnacle Award.

"Receiving the BBB Pinnacle Award again is a huge privilege and achievement for our whole company. It speaks to the dedication and commitment of our employees who always serve our customers in the best possible manner. We are honored and we will continue to focus on integrity and high quality customer service," said Rod Fernandez, President of Affordable Tours.

An A+ BBB accredited company since 2001, Affordable Tours also earned the Pinnacle Award in 2006, 2007 and 2011. They have also been recognized over the years with the BBB Award for Excellence and Winner of Distinction in 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2015.

About AffordableTours.com

https://www.AffordableTours.com is one of the largest travel sellers of tours, cruises, river cruises and resorts in the United States. With corporate offices located just outside Houston, in Stafford, Texas, they send clients around the world, while offering the lowest prices and the highest quality customer service.

Affordable Tours's mission remains the same as it was when they started the travel company in 1999: to provide high-quality trips at the lowest price possible, while giving each and every guest personalized attention. As a fully licensed, award winning, travel seller, Affordable Tours offers vacation-planning assistance from start to finish–one-stop shopping for all of your vacation needs.
