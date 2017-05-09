 
01 Micron Superstar Filter from Walmec North America

 
 
MAZEPPA, Minn. - May 15, 2017 - PRLog -- The .01 Micron SuperStar Filter is designed to provide clean, dry, compressed air resulting in the removal of any vapors and contaminates down to .01 micron.

         According to Walmec North America, the .01 Micron SuperStar Filter is a four stage filtration system that has a .01 micron rating, with flow ranges of 50 SCFM, 75 SCFM, or 100 SCFM, and can handle  pressure ratings of up to 250 PSI. The .01 Micron  SuperStar Filter works best when it is installed at, or near the point of use.

The first and second stage filters remove moisture, liquids, dust, rust, scale, and other contaminants to 5 microns.  An automatic float drain under the second stage filter opens and expels all collected liquids whenever an ounce or more is present.  It is fully automatic with no continuous air loss.  The third and fourth stages remove any remaining particles down to .01 microns as well as absorbing any remaining vapors.

         The .01 Micron SuperStar Filter includes a differential pressure gauge and comes with mounting brackets.  The differential pressure gauge provides a visual indication of required maintenance which is easily done by installing the appropriate service kit.  No need to remove the unit from the compressed air system.

         Walmec North America understands the importance of improving and extending the life cycle of tools and equipment.  The .01 Micron SuperStar Filter is an ideal solution for applications that require the highest standard of compressed air.  It is easy to install, use, and maintain.

         For more information on the .01 Micron Super Star Filter call Walmec North America toll free at:  866-764-8377 or visit their website at:  www.walmecna.com

Contact
Walmec North America
jamie@walmecna.com
Source:
Email:***@walmecna.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
