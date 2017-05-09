News By Tag
Gold Meat Works With Restaurants to Create Custom Dishes
Gold Meat's specialty sausages help restaurants take advantage of the profitability of small-plates and specialty dishes
Braccia Ristorante in Winter Park, Fla., is the latest restaurant to work with Gold Meat to create custom dishes. The popular Italian restaurant has added a Brazilian flair to its menu with four dishes that utilize Gold Meat's Original and Spicy Pork Sausage.
Gold Meat sausages can be a profitable addition to a restaurant's offerings, as they can be paired with beer and wine in order to boost beverage sales.
"We also work with restaurants to create small-plate dishes using our Brazilian sausages," said Stella Saab, Gold Meat marketing director. "Small-plate options can help a restaurant increase efficiency and customer satisfaction and reduce food inventory and losses from spoilage at the same time."
Small plates also encourage customers to order several dishes and stay longer to dine.
Gold Meat also created a custom sausage just for steakhouses that is a special size that fits their specific skewers.
In addition to Braccia Ristorante, Gold Meat's Brazilian sausages are also being served at Madero, Epicure and other Florida restaurants.
Gold Meat produces delicious, fresh meat products for restaurants, hotels and consumers. As a successful meat processing company with over 30 years of experience, the company handcrafts authentic Brazilian sausages and other ready-to-cook packaged meats right at its headquarters in Tavares, Fla., which has more than 42-thousand square feet and a cold storage capacity of more than 800 pallets.
For more on Gold Meat, visit http://goldmeat.us.
About Gold Meat USA: Gold Meat USA is a U.S. subsidiary of Brazil-based Gold Meat, a company that handcrafts authentic Brazilian-style sausages and a variety of ready-to-cook packaged meats with the most exceptional ingredients and extraordinary care. Based in Tavares, Florida, its products are a perfect fit for grocery stores, butcher shops, restaurants, hotels and more.
