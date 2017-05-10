 
Tile Outlets of America Hires Dennis Vera as Assistant Manager for Fort Myers Store

 
 
Dennis Vera, Assistant Manager Tile Outlets of America, Fort Myers
Dennis Vera, Assistant Manager Tile Outlets of America, Fort Myers
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Tile Outlets of America has hired Dennis Vera as assistant manager for the Fort Myers store location. Dennis replaces Joshua Morrison who has been promoted to the Sarasota store.

Dennis Vera was previously a manager with one of the largest home improvement big box retailers. He spent a decade there, rising through the ranks and working through different departments. As a result, he developed a hands-on managerial style focused on delivering a strong customer service experience.

"At Tile Outlets of America, we take seriously our promise to customers," says Michele Hoover, Tile Outlets of America vice president of operations, and Fort Myers general manager. "We have a rapidly expanding contractor and consumer business, and Dennis' experience and excellent customer service skills mean that our organization can deliver on that promise as we continue to separate ourselves from the competition with customer service."

As a hands-on manager, Dennis Vera works directly with the Cashiers, Customer Service and Trade Pro Desks with the goal of ensuring that customers get through the point of sale areas as efficiently and effectively as possible.

"I am a people-person and I really enjoy interacting with our customers and associates every chance I get," says Vera. "I take great pride in making sure all of our customers get the exceptional experience they deserve."

"Dennis is great addition to the Fort Myers team," adds Hoover.

To learn more about Dennis Vera, see https://www.tileoutlets.com/blog/introducing-dennis-vera-... and for more information about the Fort Myers store, including store hours and directions, see http://www.tileoutlets.com/store-locations/fort-myers/.

##

Tile Outlets of America, with stores in Fort Myers, Sarasota and Tampa and online at TileOutlets.com, sells first quality ceramic and porcelain tile, stone, mosaics, and more for the home, all in-stock and ready to go at incredibly low prices. Tile Outlets takes seriously its Promise to Customers, backing it up with the Peace of Mind Commitment. Tile Outlets of America, "where dreams become reality... for a whole lot less."

Tile Outlets of America was founded in 2002 and became employee-owned in September 2016. Corporate offices are located in Atlanta, GA. For more information, visit https://www.TileOutlets.com.

