Award-Winning VR Game, Cosmic Trip Gets Release Date, Full Strategy Mode and Deluxe Edition

-- Funktronic Labs today announced that, their hit VR-native real-time strategy game will be graduating from Early Access on. Along with the upcoming full release, Funktronic Labs also announced that there will be aavailable alongside the vanilla game that contains an artbook and soundtrack. The digital artbook and soundtrack will also be available for purchase separately.Released to Steam's Early Access program in June 2016,has received many awards and nominations for visual design and innovation. The team at Funktronic Labs have used feedback from Early Access players to create the first full-featured real-time strategy game exclusively for VR."We can't thank our passionate community of players enough for helping us create a game that we are incredibly proud of," said Funktronic Labs Co-Founder Eddie Lee. "Making a fully featured real-time strategy game in VR is only possibly because of the excellent feedback we've received during our time in Early Access."For more information, followon Steam, the official website and follow the game on social media via Facebook and Twitter.Built from the ground up for VR, Cosmic Trip lets you experience real-time strategy like never before. Feel what it's like to destroy alien enemies using futuristic weapons. Strategically build swarms of badass robots to defend yourself and gather materials.No more sitting and clicking! Cosmic Trip places you in the center of the action with some of the most intuitive controls found in a VR game to date.Nominated for best art direction at the 2016 Proto Awards and best visual design at the 2016 VR Core awards, Cosmic Trip features color-rich alien worlds and beautiful environments.Cosmic Trip features a full no-compromises real-time strategy mode, built natively for VR with help from our Early Access community. Feel what it's like to blast away enemies with your turret, listen to groovy tunes provided to you by your pal, friend bot and watch as your army of robots gather resources and destroy alien forces right in front of your face!Funktronic Labs is an award-winning independent game development studio that focuses on bringing creative experiences through games and other interactive media. Previous titles include Nova-111, Kyoto, Lotus and Collider. Learn more here: http://funktroniclabs.com/ presskit/index.php