Award-Winning VR Game, Cosmic Trip Gets Release Date, Full Strategy Mode and Deluxe Edition
Released to Steam's Early Access program in June 2016, Cosmic Trip has received many awards and nominations for visual design and innovation. The team at Funktronic Labs have used feedback from Early Access players to create the first full-featured real-time strategy game exclusively for VR.
"We can't thank our passionate community of players enough for helping us create a game that we are incredibly proud of," said Funktronic Labs Co-Founder Eddie Lee. "Making a fully featured real-time strategy game in VR is only possibly because of the excellent feedback we've received during our time in Early Access."
For more information, follow Cosmic Trip on Steam, the official website and follow the game on social media via Facebook and Twitter.
About Cosmic Trip
Built from the ground up for VR, Cosmic Trip lets you experience real-time strategy like never before. Feel what it's like to destroy alien enemies using futuristic weapons. Strategically build swarms of badass robots to defend yourself and gather materials.
Features:
Intuitive VR-Native Controls
No more sitting and clicking! Cosmic Trip places you in the center of the action with some of the most intuitive controls found in a VR game to date.
Stunning Visuals
Nominated for best art direction at the 2016 Proto Awards and best visual design at the 2016 VR Core awards, Cosmic Trip features color-rich alien worlds and beautiful environments.
True Real-Time Strategy in VR
Cosmic Trip features a full no-compromises real-time strategy mode, built natively for VR with help from our Early Access community. Feel what it's like to blast away enemies with your turret, listen to groovy tunes provided to you by your pal, friend bot and watch as your army of robots gather resources and destroy alien forces right in front of your face!
About Funktronic Labs
Funktronic Labs is an award-winning independent game development studio that focuses on bringing creative experiences through games and other interactive media. Previous titles include Nova-111, Kyoto, Lotus and Collider. Learn more here: http://funktroniclabs.com/
Contact
Logan Williams
***@funktroniclabs.com
