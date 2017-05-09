Country(s)
Badger Sheet Metal Works Excels as an Air Filtration Fabricator
Badger Sheet Metal Works' expertise as an air filtration fabricator provides a high-quality option for customers in need of large-diameter bag houses or regenerative thermal oxidizers. Bag houses are cylindrical silos typically used for filtering powdered products from a liquid base. Air is pumped through the unit with particulates sticking to the bags and later falling to the bottom of the bag house for collection.
Bag houses are valuable assets in the production of food products such as whey and baby food, as well as for operations requiring the removal of sand and other mineral particulates.
"Bag houses are commonly used for powder processing,"
Large-Diameter Air Filtration Fabricator
Badger Sheet Metal Works has the differentiating capacity to manufacture large-diameter bag houses. The Green Bay, Wisconsin-based company recently delivered a unit that measured 16 feet in diameter and 50 feet in length, with 220 bags inside the bag house.
"Our ability as an air filtration fabricator to meet challenging lead times and stringent 3-A sanitary standards makes us a valued partner in our customers' production cycle," Coe said.
Badger Sheet Metal Works provides general machine assembly services for a wide range of products, including pre-planning and cost estimates through design, project management and shipping. The company's custom-designed plant provides significant lifting capabilities for large air filtration fabrication projects with a 22-foot under-hook height.
About Badger Sheet Metal Works
Badger Sheet Metal Works is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and employs approximately 100 people. Its steel fabrication shop teams specialize in process piping fabrication, structural steel fabrication, stainless steel fabrication, custom sheet metal fabrication, aluminum sheet metal fabrication, large fabrication projects and heavy plate fabrication, along with general metal fabrication and welding expertise. End products include the manufacture of pump bases, bottling equipment fabrication, steel enclosures, as well as healthcare industry fabrication and medical component assembly, food industry fabrication, and mining industry fabrication.
