HealthFirst Financial Receives SOC 1 Type II Attestation
Independent Audit Verifies HealthFirst Financial's Internal Controls and Processes for Protecting Healthcare Provider Data and Personal Health Information
"Protecting our provider clients and their patients' data is paramount," said KaLynn Gates, President and Corporate Counsel for HealthFirst Financial. "The recent ransomware attacks hijacking hundreds of thousands of computers in more than 150 countries underscores the importance of ensuring partners and vendors deliver the highest level of security for safeguarding personal health information through robust technology and procedures. Even before these recent attacks, nearly nine in 10 healthcare organizations had experienced a data breach that involved patient data being stolen, according to a study by the Ponemon Institute (http://lpa.idexpertscorp.com/
KirkpatrickPrice, a licensed CPA firm, performed the audit and appropriate testing of HealthFirst Financial's controls that may affect its clients' financial statements. The Service Organization Control 1 (SOC 1) Type II audit report includes HealthFirst Financial's description of controls as well as the detailed testing of its controls for a one-year period.
"Providers and their patients rely on HealthFirst Financial to protect personal health information,"
Federal regulations such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) require corporations to audit the internal controls of their suppliers. KirkpatrickPrice's expert review validates HealthFirst Financial's controls and the tests they perform provide assurance regarding the security, confidentiality and privacy of patient payment programs provided by HealthFirst Financial.
About HealthFirst Financial
Founded in 2001, HealthFirst Financial (http://www.healthfirstfinancial.com/
About KirkpatrickPrice
KirkpatrickPrice is a licensed CPA firm, PCI QSA, and a HITRUST CSF Assessor, registered with the PCAOB, providing assurance services to over 550 clients in more than 48 states, Canada, Asia, and Europe. The firm has over 11 years of experience in information security and compliance assurance by performing assessments, audits, and tests that strengthen information security and internal controls. KirkpatrickPrice most commonly provides advice on SOC 1, SOC 2, HIPAA, HITRUST CSF, PCI DSS, ISO 27001, FISMA, and CFPB frameworks. For more info, visit www.kirkpatrickprice.com.
Contact
Shannon Conklin
Marketing and Brand Manager
***@healthfirstfinancial.com
