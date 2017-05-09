News By Tag
Moxa Introduces World's Slimmest, Easiest to Configure Industrial Switch for Smart Factories
Moxa has introduced its new SDS-3008 Smart Switch, the industry's slimmest, most intuitive Ethernet switch
To address these concerns, Moxa has introduced its new SDS-3008 Smart Switch (http://www.moxa.com/
Machine builders, plant managers, and engineers have expressed a need for practical network connectivity solutions that do not require specialized training or personnel to operate or deploy, explained Ariana Drivdahl, Product Marketing Manager at Moxa Americas: "Our SDS-3008 Smart Switch fully resolves the issues of costs, space limitations and complexity. It integrates devices with different protocols so that they can operate smoothly with little cost and maintenance effort, delivering highly secure, scalable connectivity from plant floor to enterprise network."
FASTER, SIMPLER SMART FACTORIES
With its uncomplicated protocol configuration, flexible mounting design, and intuitive interface, the SDS-3008 is the optimal networking solution for virtually any Smart Factory application. When compared to managed switches that support many advanced functions that are not necessary for typical factory operation, the SDS-3008 is especially economical. It supports the core industrial protocols -- EtherNet/IP, PROFINET, and Modbus/TCP -- and includes built-in network monitoring and control functionality. It also supports Moxa's ABC-02 automatic backup configurator for quick event logging and configuration backup, RSTP/STP for network redundancy, along with a range of useful management functions, including IEEE 802.1Q VLAN, port mirroring, SNMP, and warning by relay.
Engineers who normally spend hours navigating complex web or command-line interfaces to configure their Ethernet switch will welcome the SDS-3008's simple user interface. The graphical function menu and one-page configuration dashboard allows engineers to clearly visualize status, diagnose problems and operate the unit.
The SDS-3008 further accelerates Smart Factory initiatives through its industry-first form factor. Boasting a width of only 2 centimeters (0.78 inches), the SDS-3008 breaks the mold of the typical bulky, boxy switch. Engineers work in a variety of control cabinets that are often small and overcrowded. The switch's compact size gives it the flexibility to fit in almost any control cabinet, and it supports both DIN-rail and rackmount installation. With the optional 1U rack accessory, users can combine four smart switch units on a 19-inch cabinet.
FREE SAMPLES TO QUALIFIED OEMs
Qualified automation machine builders are now being offered free evaluation units and low promotional pricing on the SDS-3008. For qualification details, call Moxa USA at 1-888-669-2872 or email usa@moxa.com.
ABOUT MOXA
Moxa is a leading provider of edge connectivity, industrial computing, and network infrastructure solutions for enabling connectivity for the Industrial Internet of Things. With over 30 years of industry experience, Moxa has connected more than 50 million devices worldwide and has a distribution and service network that reaches customers in more than 70 countries. Moxa delivers lasting business value by empowering industry with reliable networks and sincere service for industrial communications infrastructures. Information about Moxa's solutions is available at www.moxa.com.
Contact
Oliver Wang
***@moxa.com
