News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
National Recognition as American Small Business Champion by SCORE
Announcing the recent recognition of Childers Counseling Service as one of the 2017 American Small Business Championship winners by SCORE.
Childers Counseling Service earned the title of American Small Business Champion by submitting an online application describing the most unique aspect of their small business that has contributed to their success, their positive impact on the community, and their plans to use the prizes to grow their business. Nominations that garnered at least 100 votes were then presented to a judging panel of small business experts that determined 102 winners, including Childers Counseling Service.
Minorities, mixed race, and immigrant individuals and couples are among the clients of Childers Counseling Service. Many problems stem from cultural misunderstandings, and the 12 years that owner Martha Childers spent in Europe, Asia, and Africa have proven useful with this clientele. Beyond that, each person comes from a family with a unique culture that impacts values, religion, and household patterns. Families are the foundation of society, and committed couples are the foundation of families.
"My business makes a positive impact on the community by helping couples find ways to communicate better, solve their problems, and strengthen their families," said Childers. "Kansas City is a great place to start a business because there are so many resources available to help in the process. Recently, I realized that I needed some expert help in marketing and reached out to SCORE, who has provided me with a mentor and a marketing specialist to help me grow my business to the next level."
According to SCORE CEO Ken Yancey, "SCORE is very pleased to honor the hard work and accomplishments of these 102 small business owners. They come from across the United States and provide diverse products and services for their clients, but all share in their dedication to making their dreams a reality. It is our pleasure to provide the mentoring, tools, and resources that will help them continue to grow their businesses and enhance the communities they serve."
"At Sam's Club, we proudly support and celebrate the unique experience of the small business owner," said Tracey D. Brown, senior vice president of operations and chief experience officer at Sam's Club. "We are inspired daily by their ability to navigate challenges and triumphs on the road to success. And now, hopefully, the rest of the nation will be, too, as they get to know some of the nation's most promising small business owners."
Childers Counseling Service is also eligible to win one of three additional $25,000 grand prizes by being named Grand Champion. A judging panel of small business experts will select three Grand Champions from the group of Small Business Champions this summer. Selection is based on how effectively Champions utilize the Sam's Club gift card and the SCORE regional training events to grow business revenue, as well as how effectively the winners promoted the Championship in the media and social media.
To learn more about The American Small Business Championship and to view the complete list of Champions, visit www.championship.score.org.
About Childers Counseling Service
Childers Counseling Service provides multicultrural therapy to individuals and couples, including minorities, mixed races, and immigrants. Learn more about Childers Counseling Service at http://childerscounselingservice.com/
About SCORE
Since 1964, SCORE has helped more than 10 million aspiring entrepreneurs. Each year, SCORE's 10,000+ volunteer business experts provide more than 350,000 free small business mentoring sessions, workshops and educational services to clients in 300 chapters nationwide. In 2016, SCORE mentors volunteered 2.2 million hours to help create more than 130,000 jobs and 54,000 small businesses. For more information about starting or operating a small business, call 1-800-634-0245 for the SCORE chapter nearest you. Follow @SCOREMentors on Facebook and Twitter for news and updates on the small business landscape.
About Sam's Club
Sam's Club, a leading U.S. membership club, offers savings and surprises to millions of members in 659 U.S. club locations and at SamsClub.com. The Sam's Club Giving Program, established by the Walmart Foundation in 2008, is dedicated to micro- and small business prosperity. Sam's Club and The Sam's Club Giving Program have invested more than $28 million since 2011 in national and local programs dedicated to improved training, education and increased access to capital for small business owners. For more information on national or local giving by Sam's Club or The Sam's Club Giving Program, visit corporate.samsclub.com/
Contact
Martha Childers
816-892-0803
***@childerscounselingservice.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse