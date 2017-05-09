News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
ASA Congratulates Brian Marler and Joseph Shalhoub on Earning the CEIV Credential
Mr. Marler and Mr. Shalhoub are the first two ASA students to complete the Certified in Entity and Intangible Valuation™ (CEIV™) certification program. Brian's and Joseph's accomplishment have earned them the right to bear the prestigious and notable "CEIV" credentials as a mark of their success. Brian currently is a Director of Houlihan Lokey's Financial Advisory Services business located in the greater Los Angeles, CA and Joseph is a Vice President in the Portfolio Valuation group of Duff & Phelps located in Morristown, NJ.
When asked about their CEIV experience with ASA, Brian commented saying, "I have always been impressed with ASA's certification courses. ASA's online CEIV certification program was thorough and informative, easy to navigate and offered the flexibility to complete the credential process as my schedule permitted", while Joseph commented saying, "The American Society of Appraisers is recognized as a premier organization that holds itself and its members to the highest standards when it comes to the valuation profession, and I'm honored to further my professional development through ASA with the achievement of the CEIV credential, which is recognized by Duff & Phelps as the leading best practice amongst valuation professionals within the fair value arena."
For more information about the American Society of Appraisers or the Certified in Entity and Intangible Valuation (CEIV) Credential, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.
The trademarks CEIV and CERTIFIED IN ENTITY AND INTANGIBLE VALUATIONS are owned by Corporate and Intangibles Valuation Organization, LLC, and are used under license agreements between Corporate and Intangibles Valuation Organization, LLC and RICS, ASA and AICPA.
American Society of Appraisers
The American Society of Appraisers (http://www.appraisers.org) (ASA) is an international organization of appraisal professionals and others dedicated to the education, development and growth of the appraisal profession. ASA is the oldest and only major organization representing ALL disciplines of appraisal specialists, originating in 1936 and incorporating in 1952. ASA's headquarters is in the metropolitan Washington, DC area. To learn about membership in ASA or find an accredited appraiser near you, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.
Media Contact
Todd Paradis
703-733-2124
tparadis@appraisers.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse