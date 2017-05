Allen Harim Photo

DC

2

2

Contact

For more information, contact:

Monica Sargent, Marketing Director

***@onyxrenewables.com For more information, contact:Monica Sargent, Marketing Director

End

-- Allen Harim,a leading producer and processor of No Antibiotic Ever chicken in Delmarva, has committed to a greener future with Onyx Renewable Partners L.P., an industry leader in the development and finance of commercial and industrial ("C&I") and small scale utility solar projects in North America.Today, Onyx announced the completion of a 1.57MWsolar ground array for Allen Harim's chicken processing plant in Harbeson, Delaware. Construction began in July, 2016 and finished in April, 2017. The array consists of 4,992 panels that are expected to produce 2,254 MWh/year over the twenty-year life of the power purchase agreement.Joe Moran, President and CEO of Allen Harim, said, "This has been another positive environmental project for us in Harbeson, and we are excited to see it come online. We thank all the partners who helped make it happen." With the expected savings, Allen Harim is establishing theto provide scholarships for children of employees and growers to attend college or trade schools.Onyx's CEO Matt Rosenblum says, "We are happy to help Allen Harim save on their energy bill and reduce their overall carbon footprint." The energy produced will supply about 11% of the plant's overall consumption. The COsaved is roughly equivalent to the COemissions from burning 1,690,340 pounds of coal, or the carbon sequestered by 1,499 acres of U.S. forests in one year; needless to say, Allen Harim isn'twhen it comes to renewable energy.Onyx is a renewable energy development company established by funds managed by Blackstone Energy Partners that is focused on greenfield development in the North American solar and wind sectors. The Onyx team brings over 250 years of collective industry experience and perspective, having developed more than 1 GW of renewable projects. As a full service firm with capabilities including development and construction through financing and operations, Onyx is able to provide creative solutions to large energy users and land owners in North America. Onyx prides itself on its ability to bring together exceptional talent with deep industry knowledge to solve challenging issues for customers looking to maximize renewable power generation. Onyx is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit our website at http://www.onyxrenewables.com Allen Harim combines an approach to growing the healthiest chicken possible with a commitment to implementing the latest technology for the continuous improvement of all processes. Headquartered in Seaford, Delaware, Allen Harim operates a chicken processing facility in Harbeson, Delaware; a breeding operation in Liberty, North Carolina; a hatchery in Dagsboro, Delaware, and a hatchery and feed mill in Seaford. The company employs more than 1,750 people in the United States, as well as more than 200 independent growers and 17 company farms across Delmarva.