Traveling Wilburys tribute show to perform at Belly Up on July 7

--will never ride again, but that doesn't mean it's the end of the line for their music., a tribute to the all-starband of the 80s, will perform on July 7 with the PettyBreakers at the Belly Up Tavern.were a supergroup formed by George Harrison and Jeff Lynne. Initially an informal grouping with Roy Orbison and Tom Petty, they got together at Bob Dylan's studio in Malibu to record an additional song as a B-side for the single release of Harrison's "This Is Love". The tune they came up with was "Handle With Care", which the record company immediately realized was too good to be released as a single "filler".They enjoyed working together so much that they decided to create an album together. Co-written by all the group members, the songwriting and recording were accomplished over a ten-day period at Dave Stewart's house, as Dylan was due to go out on tour. Their first studio album,was released on October 18, 1988. The band members were credited under various pseudonyms, all sons of a fictional Charles Truscott Wilbury, Sr. The album was immediately dubbed as one of the top 100 albums of all time by, and was a critical and commercial success, spawning several successful singles and eventually reaching triple-platinum sales status in the US. Additionally, it was nominated for several awards and won the Grammy Award for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group in 1989."It was George Harrison's dream to bring these rock icons together in one place at one time," said Ozzie Mancinelli, who formed the tribute show."I thought it would be fun to put together some of the best tribute musicians to each of the rock giants who made up the- Orbison, Dylan, Lynne and Harrison - and create a show," said Mancinelli, who also plays "Tom Petty" in the San Diego-based tribute band,never toured because of the untimely death of Roy Orbison in 1988 so their fans never got to see them together in a live concert experience,"said Mancinelli."We were interested in creating this production as a way for people to experience their music live and also highlight some hits from the extensive catalogue of each individual artist."Theis comprised of Ozzie Manicellli (Tom Petty) from the, Mark Barnett (Roy Orbison) from, Jamie Daniels (Bob Dylan) from theJimmy Pou (George Harrison) fromandand David Zemen (Jeff Lynne) from theperforms with theon Friday, July 7 at the Belly Up Tavern. Doors are at 8:30 pm and the show starts at 9:00 pm. Tickets are $15/$17 and may be purchased by calling (858) 481-8140 or online at www.bellyup.com . The show is 21+. The Belly Up is located at 143 S. Cedros Ave in Solana Beach, CA 92075.