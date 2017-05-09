News By Tag
Traveling Wilburys tribute show to perform at Belly Up on July 7
The Traveling Wilburys were a supergroup formed by George Harrison and Jeff Lynne. Initially an informal grouping with Roy Orbison and Tom Petty, they got together at Bob Dylan's studio in Malibu to record an additional song as a B-side for the single release of Harrison's "This Is Love". The tune they came up with was "Handle With Care", which the record company immediately realized was too good to be released as a single "filler".
They enjoyed working together so much that they decided to create an album together. Co-written by all the group members, the songwriting and recording were accomplished over a ten-day period at Dave Stewart's house, as Dylan was due to go out on tour. Their first studio album, Traveling Wilburys, Vol. 1 was released on October 18, 1988. The band members were credited under various pseudonyms, all sons of a fictional Charles Truscott Wilbury, Sr. The album was immediately dubbed as one of the top 100 albums of all time by Rolling Stone, and was a critical and commercial success, spawning several successful singles and eventually reaching triple-platinum sales status in the US. Additionally, it was nominated for several awards and won the Grammy Award for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group in 1989.
"It was George Harrison's dream to bring these rock icons together in one place at one time," said Ozzie Mancinelli, who formed the tribute show.
"I thought it would be fun to put together some of the best tribute musicians to each of the rock giants who made up the Traveling Wilburys - Orbison, Dylan, Lynne and Harrison - and create a show," said Mancinelli, who also plays "Tom Petty" in the San Diego-based tribute band, The PettyBreakers.
"The Traveling Wilburys never toured because of the untimely death of Roy Orbison in 1988 so their fans never got to see them together in a live concert experience,"
"We were interested in creating this production as a way for people to experience their music live and also highlight some hits from the extensive catalogue of each individual artist."
The Wilburys Experience is comprised of Ozzie Manicellli (Tom Petty) from the PettyBreakers, Mark Barnett (Roy Orbison) from Revisiting the Orbison Years, Jamie Daniels (Bob Dylan) from the Jack of Hearts Band, Jimmy Pou (George Harrison) from Rain and 1964 The Tribute and David Zemen (Jeff Lynne) from the PettyBreakers.
Calendar: The Wilbury Experience performs with the PettyBreakers on Friday, July 7 at the Belly Up Tavern. Doors are at 8:30 pm and the show starts at 9:00 pm. Tickets are $15/$17 and may be purchased by calling (858) 481-8140 or online at www.bellyup.com. The show is 21+. The Belly Up is located at 143 S. Cedros Ave in Solana Beach, CA 92075.
