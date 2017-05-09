 
Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
Text My Main Number Announced To Offer SMS To Landline Service for Small Business

Text My Main Number, USA based landline texting service provider has announced to offer best SMS to Landline service with advanced features to small businesses.
 
 
NEW YORK - May 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Text My Main Number is a USA based landline texting service provider. It is one of the best business texting solution provider organizations in the USA which benefits B2B and B2C customers in the USA. The company has been offering a unique communication solution, called landline texting solution, since 2016. The spokesperson of the company has recently announced that the company will be offering SMS to Landline solution for small businesses in the USA. A wide array of features comes with this messaging solution and the package is specifically designed to be cost effective and in budget for the small business. At the same time, these small business owners can get all required features.

The SMBs and small business can subscribe to the basic package which comes with the below mentioned features:

·         Send SMS to/from landline number

·         Send MMS to/from landline number

·         Contact management

·         Contact grouping

·         Group texting

·         Unlimited incoming SMS

·         Auto Reply

·         Remote access to the system

·         SMS logs and reports

·         Unlimited support (free)

·         And more

This basic business texting package will have a predefined number of outgoing SMS functionality. However, this preset number of SMS is big enough to meet the requirement of a small business setup. This landline texting solution for small business can be used by any industry vertical, including:

·         IT Company

·         Law agency

·         Pharmacy

·         Hair salon

·         Spa

·         Restaurant

·         And more

This SMS to Landline solution can also be used by the self employed professionals, such as:

·         Lawyer

·         Doctor

·         Pharmacist

·         Bakery owner

·         Laundry service provider

·         Furniture shop owner

·         Carpenter

·         And many more

Anyone can use this solution as it doesn't require any prerequisite. According to the shared details by the spokesperson of the company, it takes 24-48 hours to text enable a landline. The customer needs to fill in a simple form to text enable their landline number, nothing else. They even don't need to change the landline device.

The spokesperson further added, "This is as easy as using the texting, but its unique point is that it allows you to send and receive messages over a landline or toll free number. This often allows you to stand out of competition with something unique and interesting. This provides the brand benefits. Moreover, it helps in keeping the work life balance because now, you can keep your professional and personal messages separate. This also helps in filtering and searching a professional message."

To know more about this bet SMS to Landline solution, you may visit http://textmymainnumber.com

Text My Main Number
***@textmymainnumber.com
