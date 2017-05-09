News By Tag
Bull Realty Sells $3.3 Million Triple Net Medical Facility in Columbus, OH
The team of Michael Bull and Nancy Miller, President of the National Net Lease Investment Group with Bull Realty, represented the buyer, Apple Ridge/Cherry Ridge, LLC, who purchased this property as part of a 1031 exchange.
"BIOMAT is wholly owned by Grifols, an international bio-science company based in Spain that conducts R&D and clinical trials worldwide. Plasma is needed to continue to develop and test drugs, including a big trial on treating Alzheimer's using plasma-derived proteins," said Miller. They have 9 years remaining on a modified NNN lease with renewal options.
The seller, White Owl, LLC, was represented by Brian Smith of Marcus & Millichap.
FOR MORE INFORMATION, contact Nancy Miller (nmiller@bullrealty.com) at 404-876-1640 x 118.
For more information contact Bull Realty at 404-876-1640 or Info@BullRealty.com - Bull Realty, Inc. (www.BullRealty.com) is a U.S. commercial real estate brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Atlanta, licensed in ten states providing acquisition, disposition, leasing and advisory services. The firm also produces and hosts The Commercial Real Estate Show (www.CREshow.com)
