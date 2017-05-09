 
Industry News





Bull Realty Sells $3.3 Million Triple Net Medical Facility in Columbus, OH

 
 
BIOMAT
BIOMAT
ATLANTA - May 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Bull Realty brokered the sale of a BIOMAT specialty medical facility in Columbus, Ohio.  The transaction closed on April 27, 2017 for $3,330,940 at a 7.2% cap rate.  The 14,957 SF single tenant net lease investment property is a purpose-built building on 3.4 acres, as a plasma collection facility, (one of over 200 collection facilities in 32 states owned by the parent company, Grifolis).

The team of Michael Bull and Nancy Miller, President of the National Net Lease Investment Group with Bull Realty, represented the buyer, Apple Ridge/Cherry Ridge, LLC, who purchased this property as part of a 1031 exchange.

"BIOMAT is wholly owned by Grifols, an international bio-science company based in Spain that conducts R&D and clinical trials worldwide. Plasma is needed to continue to develop and test drugs, including a big trial on treating Alzheimer's using plasma-derived proteins," said Miller. They have 9 years remaining on a modified NNN lease with renewal options.

The seller, White Owl, LLC, was represented by Brian Smith of Marcus & Millichap.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, contact Nancy Miller (nmiller@bullrealty.com) at 404-876-1640 x 118.

For more information contact Bull Realty at 404-876-1640 or Info@BullRealty.com - Bull Realty, Inc. (www.BullRealty.com) is a U.S. commercial real estate brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Atlanta, licensed in ten states providing acquisition, disposition, leasing and advisory services. The firm also produces and hosts The Commercial Real Estate Show (www.CREshow.com).

Press Contact: Melissa Henry

MHenry@BullRealty.com

800-408-2855
Source:Bull Realty, Inc.
Email:***@bullrealty.com Email Verified
Tags:Commercial Real Estate, Triple-net, Single Tenant Net Lease
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
