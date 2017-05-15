News By Tag
South Nassau & Mount Sinai Health System Enter Talks Toward Affiliation
South Nassau and Mount Sinai Health System will explore a formal affiliation agreement that could lead to an alignment of medical services, management and governance between the 455-bed hospital and the world-renowned health system.
In the coming months, South Nassau and Mount Sinai will explore a formal affiliation agreement that could lead to an alignment of medical services, management and governance between the 455-bed Oceanside hospital and the world-renowned Mount Sinai Health System.
If a final agreement is reached and approved, South Nassau, which has served Nassau County residents since 1928, would become the flagship institution of Mount Sinai on Long Island and be a part of Mount Sinai's $8 billion health system that includes the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai -- one of the most prestigious medical schools in the country, 7 hospitals in the New York metropolitan area and a network of more than 7,000 physicians.
"Our Board of Directors has taken an important step to help secure the future growth of South Nassau for decades to come," said Richard J. Murphy, South Nassau's President & CEO. "This is the correct move at the right time and if a formal affiliation agreement is reached, it will translate into a higher level of care being available for the communities we serve on Long Island."
Joseph Fennessy, Chairman of South Nassau's Board of Directors, said a partnership like the one envisioned with Mount Sinai has the promise to bring the expertise of a new major Manhattan based health system into the Long Island health care market. "The South Nassau Board of Directors is excited to partner with the Mount Sinai Heath System to bring their state of the art clinical, academic and research capabilities to the people of Long Island. South Nassau has continued to advance its clinical capabilities over the past several years as it strives to provide a higher level of care to the communities we serve. This affiliation will accelerate this process dramatically."
Mount Sinai's President & CEO, Kenneth L. Davis, MD, said "We look forward to working with South Nassau on an agreement that could create a transformative health partnership. Our goal is that patients and families of Long Island have access to our high quality care and cutting edge treatments."
The two institutions have signed a nonbinding letter of intent, which will allow South Nassau (http://www.southnassau.org) and Mount Sinai to begin a more in-depth period of due diligence and exclusive talks leading up to a possible final agreement. The boards of Mount Sinai and South Nassau also would have to approve any final deal, as would the New York State Department of Health. The process could take until the end of the year to complete.
